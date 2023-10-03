Contender Series Week 9: Murtaza Talha vs. Rodolfo Bellato kick off the fight card with a bout in the welterweight division between Mauricio Ruffy and Raimond Magomedaliev. Ruffy is a Brazilian welterweight prospect who has won three straight as he comes into this fight meanwhile, Magomedaliev has won five straight and 10 of his 11 professional fights as he comes into his debut on The Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Ruffy-Magomedaliev prediction and pick.

Mauricio Ruffy (8-1) is part of the Fighting Nerds fight team who are currently 2-0 on this season of The Contender Series. Ruffy has been on a violent tear as of late winning each of his last three fights by knockout all before it reached the third round. He will be looking for his fourth knockout in a row to obtain his UFC contract when he takes on Raimond Magomedaliev on this week's episode of The Contender Series.

Raimond Magomedaliev (10-1) is a former Eagles Fighting Championship and ONE Championship welterweight competitor. He most recently defeated former UFC welterweight and now PFL middleweight contender Impa Kasanganay 19 months ago. Magomedaliev will look to make it six in a row and a chance at UFC contract when he takes on Mauricio Ruffy this Tuesday night on The Contender Series.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Mauricio Ruffy-Raimond Magomedaliev Odds

Mauricio Ruffy: +180

Rodolfo Bellato: -235

How to Watch Mauricio Ruffy vs. Raimond Magomedaliev

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Mauricio Ruffy Will Win

Mauricio Ruffy is set to face Raimond Magomedaliev on this week's episode of the Contender Series. Ruffy is known for his striking skills and has all eight of his professional MMA bouts by knockout. He fights out of the Fighting Nerds fight camp who is already 2-0 on this season of the Contender Series as they look for a clean sweep this Tuesday night.

Raimond Magomedaliev is one of three fighters on this fight card who fight out of KHK MMA but he fights a lot differently than the other two. He is primarily a striker which bodes well for Ruffy's chances in this fight. He is a very good counter striker with exceptional speed and power with in and out movement. As long as Ruffy can keep this fight a kickboxing match at distance he has a great chance of making it nine knockouts in nine of his wins when he takes on Magomedaliev.

Why Raimond Magomedaliev Will Win

Raimond Magomedaliev is one of the top Russian welterweight prospects as he comes into his first appearance on the Contender Series. He has most recently fought for Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA promotion Eagle Fight Championship and beaten former UFC welterweight Impa Kasangany back in March 2022.

Magomedaliev has shown a mixed bag of tricks as he is not like most Daegastani fighters. While he is a Combat Sambo World Champion he is also a Kung Fu World Champion which shows in his striking style. He loves to throw different attacks his opponents but mainly his best work is done with his kicks. Whether it is a high kick, spinning kick, or high kick he is always using those kicks to keep his opponents at bay which is something that will be vital against the dangerous Mauricio Ruffy. Magomedaliev's best work may be done on the feet but he has really good grappling chops which is something he should mix up if he wants to get the win and the UFC contract.

Final Mauricio Ruffy-Raimond Magomedaliev Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an excellent fight between these two welterweight prospects who are looking to get their shot on the big stage in the UFC. Magomedaliev certainly is more battle-tested facing tougher opposition throughout his time outside of the UFC fighting for organizations like Eagle Fighting Championship and ONE Championship.

With that said, as we've seen in past fights on the Contender Series it doesn't matter who you have fought coming into this fight all that matters is how you perform when it matters on Tuesday night. We've also seen Magomedaliev fade in his fights that he hasn't been able to finish early on which will be a cause for concern against a fighter who is as dangerous as Mauricio Ruffy. If this fight stays a kickboxing match as I fully expect it to be, I favor Ruffy on the feet as he is the quicker of the two and has more power in his strikes. As long as Ruffy can avoid taking big shots from Magomedaliev and he keeps this fight standing we could see the Fighting Nerds go 3-0 on this season of the Contender Series.

Final Mauricio Ruffy-Raimond Magomedaliev Prediction & Pick: Mauricio Ruffy (+180)