Contender Series Week 2 continues with a fight in the light heavyweight division between Paulo Renato Jr. and Ibo Aslan. Renato Jr. is coming off back-to-back wins after his last Contender Series appearance meanwhile, Aslan is coming off three consecutive wins. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Renato Jr.-Aslan prediction and pick.

Paulo Renato Jr. (12-2) comes into his second opportunity on the Contender Series with back-to-back knockout victories. Things didn't go his way in the heavyweight division when he lost to eventual contract winner Jamal Pogues. Now, Renato Jr. moved down in weight to the light heavyweight division to take on Ibo Aslan to finally get his UFC contract on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Ibo Aslan (11-1) has been a powerhouse fighting on the Eastern European scene winning 11 of his 12 fights with all wins by knockout or TKO. That one loss on his record was against former Contender Series alumni and now UFC light heavyweight Anton Turkalj. Aslan makes his return to the light heavyweight division for his opportunity on the Contender Series as he takes on Paulo Renato Jr.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 2 Odds: Paulo Renato Jr.-Ibo Aslan Odds

Paulo Renato Jr.: +104

Ibo Aslan: -134

How to Watch Paulo Renato Jr. vs. Ibo Aslan

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Paulo Renato Jr. Will Win

Paulo Renato Jr. will be making his second appearance on the Contender Series after coming up short against now-UFC heavyweight contender Jamal Pogues by a unanimous decision. Since his loss on the last season's Contender Series, he has had three fights in a row, one kickboxing match by knockout and two MMA fights by knockout. Renato Jr. first tried his luck to be a heavyweight in the UFC but seemed as if he was way too small for the division he will now attempt to make it as a light heavyweight in the UFC.

Seems still to be small in stature even at light heavyweight standing in at just 6′ tall with 73″ in reach. He makes up his lack of size with aggression, tenacity, and power which is what he will need to bring to the table against yet another tall and long opponent. While Ibo Aslan is certainly with all of his 11 wins by knockout, Renato Jr. has been there before and has never been knocked out in his professional career. As long as Renato Jr. can avoid the big shots and give it to Aslan he can score the upset and finally get the coveted UFC contract that he's been longing for.

Why Ibo Aslan Will Win

Ibo Aslan has cut his cloth on the European regional scene fighting in various promotions in Austria. He hasn't faced the best competition in his time on the regional circuit but he did fight former Contender Series alumni and UFC light heavyweight Anton Turkalj who he was submitted by in the second round. That would be the only defeat on his professional record as he knocked out all 11 other competitors he has faced in his career.

He is an aggressive striker that is looking to take his opponent's head off much like his counterpart but Aslan has some decent wrestling to mix things up if he needed to. Mixing in those takedowns will serve him well as it will make Renato Jr. work in there and use his energy and it will also open up strikes on the feet. Renato Jr. is tough to finish but if anyone can get it done it certainly can be Ibo Aslan.

Final Paulo Renato Jr.-Ibo Aslan Prediction & Pick

This should be a slobber knocker between these two light heavyweights. Neither one will be looking to take a step back and are more inclined to throw down in the center. While Renato Jr. is the more experienced fighter inside the octagon and on the Contender Series he is still undersized to be in the light heavyweight division. Renato Jr. fought as low as welterweight earlier in his career and he is now settled in at light heavyweight. The size, length, and strength of Aslan will be too much for Renato Jr. to overcome. Ultimately, Renato Jr. will come out swinging heavy shots early and often but it will be Ibo Aslan who will be able to keep this fight at his preferred range while keeping Renato Jr. at the end of his strikes until he eventually puts him away in the later portion of the fight.

Final Paulo Renato Jr.-Ibo Aslan Prediction & Pick: Ibo Aslan (-134)