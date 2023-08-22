Contender Series Week 3: Eli Aronov vs. Zachary Reese continues with a fight in the featherweight division between Robbie Ring and Luis Pajuelo. Ring is an unbeaten prospect who's a six-fight unbeaten streak into his shot on the Contender Series meanwhile, Pajuelo comes into his shot on the Contender Series winning four fights in a row. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Ring-Pajuelo prediction and pick.

Robbie Ring (6-0) is an undefeated prospect fighting out of Virginia who is stepping in on short notice to take on his toughest opposition to date. He brings a relentless grappling game to this fight that will be hard for his counterpart Luis Pajuelo to match in hopes it will help get the win and his coveted UFC contract on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Luis Pajuelo (7-1) was originally scheduled to fight powerhouse striker Tobias Harila in what would have been a banger of a fight but unfortunately, Harila wasn't able to get his visa in time for this fight. Pajuelo now gets to take on a completely different fighter in Robbie Ring who will be looking to grapple in this contest. He will be hoping that his experience and having a full fight camp will help him in this matchup to get his UFC contract this Tuesday on the Contender Series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 3 Odds: Robbie Ring-Luis Pajuelo Odds

Robbie Ring: -192

Luis Pajuelo: +150

How to Watch Robbie Ring vs. Luis Pajuelo

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Robbie Ring Will Win

Robbie Ring will be stepping in on short notice for the biggest opportunity of his life when he takes on Argentina's Luis Pajuelo to get a UFC contract on this week's episode of the Contender Series. Ring is an undefeated prospect at 6-0 and truly hasn't fought the best competition out there but he has one noteworthy win over former UFC Featherweight and Contender Series alumni Jacob Kilburn who he defeated via a beautiful d'arce choke in round two. He does his best work on the mat with the way he's able to just flow on top, transition seamlessly and synch up submissions as each of his last three wins coming into his appearance on the Contender Series.

He now gets to take on Argentinean striker Luis Pajuelo who was ready to go to war with another striker in Tobias Harila but now has to take a high-level grappler in Ring which will be no easy feat for him. He has yet to face an elite-level grappler like Robbie Ring and if gets taken down he could be in trouble. Robbie Ring will need to utilize his grappling early and often but also not gas out in the process if he wants to get this win as well as a UFC contract.

Why Luis Pajuelo Will Win

Luis Pajuelo will look to be the next Argentinean fighter signed to the UFC when he takes on Robbie Ring on this week's episode of the Contender Series. Pajuelo is a striker by trade with six of his seven wins coming by way of knockout. Pajuelo does his best on the feet at range where he is able to land his kicks and strikes to keep his opponent at the end of his strikes, that will be the key in this matchup.

Pajuelo will need to do his best to sprawl and brawl his way to victory in this matchup against Robbie Ring. He has shown to be susceptible to takedowns in some of his past fights so he will need to be diligent when throwing strikes so that he doesn't get taken down by over-extending on his strikes. As long as he can keep this fight on the feet it is his fight to lose.

Final Robbie Ring-Luis Pajuelo Prediction & Pick

This is a classic grappler vs striker matchup which should be interesting to see how it plays out. Both have distinct advantages in their areas of expertise but the short-notice nature of this fight could pay massive dividends for Pajuelo in this fight. With a grapple-heavy game plan that Ring will most likely come into this fight with, he will need an early submission finish to get it done.

We have seen time and time again that grapplers don't have the cardio to extend past round one. With that said, it may take just one takedown for Ring to synch up one of his patented d'arce chokes and potentially get his contract. Ultimately, things get a bit dicey on the feet until Ring lands his first takedown and sinks in the submission to get the tapout in round one.

Final Robbie Ring-Luis Pajuelo Prediction & Pick: Robbie Ring (-192)