Contender Series Week 9: Murtaza Talha vs. Rodolfo Bellato continues on the fight card with a bout in the bantamweight division between Victor Silva and Eduardo Torres. Silva is a Brazilian bantamweight prospect who has won 12 straight as he comes into this fight meanwhile, Torres has won five straight fights and 15 out of his 16 fights overall as he comes into his debut on The Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Silva-Torres prediction and pick.

Victor Silva (23-4) is one of the more experienced fighters in this season of the Contender Series with 27 professional fights. He is currently on a 12-fight winning streak with three straight wins coming inside the distance. Silva will be looking for his fourth straight finish as he takes on Eduardo Torres for his UFC contract on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Eduardo Torres (16-1) is a bantamweight prospect from Chile who has won five straight winning with each of his last two wins coming by knockout. He is the winner in 16 of his 17 professional fights, with nine wins coming inside the distance. Torres is looking to continue his winning streak as he attempts to cash in at a chance to fight in the UFC with a win over Victor Silva this Tuesday night on the Contender Series.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Victor Silva-Eduardo Torres Odds

Victor Silva: -124

Eduardo Torres: -102

How to Watch Victor Silva vs. Eduardo Torres

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Victor Silva Will Win

Victor Hugo Silva is set to face Eduardo Matias Torres on this week's episode of the Contender Series. Silva has an impressive winning streak of 12 wins, which were obtained in good organizations, among which are Aspera FC. This shows that he has the skills and experience to compete at a high level.

Silva is known for his well-rounded skillset and has won 16 of his 23 wins inside the distance which are split evenly between knockouts and submissions. This shows that Silva has the ability to defeat Torres no matter where the fight goes as he feels comfortable on the feet exchanging with Torres or on the mat in scrambles as he is Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt.

Why Eduardo Torres Will Win

Torres is a well-rounded fighter with 9 early finishes, including 5 wins by KO/TKO and 4 wins by submission. This shows that he has the skills and experience to compete at a high level against someone of Victor Silva's caliber. Torres is known for his toughness and ability to take a punch. This could help him weather Silva's striking and grappling top take this fight into deep waters eventually drowning Silva with his pace and pressure in the latter portion of this fight.

While Silva has shown exceptional striking abilities and knockout power, it will be best for him to take this fight to the mat as he has an advantage there. With that said, even though Silva is proficient on the feet, Torres has the advantage out in space and at a distance where he can spam combinations, volume, and kicks to punish Silva as he comes and presses forward. If he is able to defend those takedowns and make Silva work early he can potentially take over late in this fight.

Final Victor Silva-Eduardo Torres Prediction & Pick

These two bantamweight prospects are going to come out this Tuesday night looking to throw down as soon as the referee says to get it on. Victor Silva is an ultra-aggressive fighter who will be looking to be the aggressor and push the pace early on Torres. He is a fighter who thrives in a firefight that leaves openings for his opponents in terms of counters which is something Eduardo Torres can take advantage of in this fight.

It comes down to Silva's grappling and whether or not he will implement it or at least attempt to. We've seen grapplers falter time and time again on the Contender Series as their gas tanks aren't up to the task which could be the case here for Silva. He also hasn't fought at bantamweight since 2017 and if he isn't able to land the takedowns or Torres makes him work for them he could take over with his striking midway through the fight. Ultimately, Silva will look good early in round one but those failed takedowns and Torres can just making him work at a high pace in round one will let Torres come back and pick apart Silva in rounds two and three.

Final Victor Silva-Eduardo Torres Prediction & Pick: Eduardo Torres (-102)