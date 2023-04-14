Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Continuing on the prelims at UFC Kansas City is a fight between Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau in the men’s flyweight matchup. These two fighters are at the top of the flyweight rankings and either could be in line for a title shot with a win here on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Royval-Nicolau prediction and pick.

Brandon Royval (14-6) is vying for a potential title shot with a win Saturday against Matheus Nicolau. He is currently riding a two-fight winning streak with his only two losses in his UFC career coming against the current champion Brandon Moreno and current title challenger Alexandre Pantoja. A big win on Saturday almost certainly gets his coveted title shot that he’s been longing for.

Matheus Nicolau (19-2-1) has made the most of his second stint with the UFC. Ever since getting released in 2019, he’s been on a six-fight winning streak, and four of those coming inside the octagon. He will now be taking on the highest-ranked opponent that he has faced thus far in Brandon Royval which could put him in a prime position to call for a title shot with the win.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Brandon Royval-Matheus Nicolau Odds

Brandon Royval: +160

Matheus Nicolau: -200

Over (2.5) rounds: -102

Under (2.5) rounds: -126

How to Watch Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 7:50 p.m. ET/ 4:50 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Brandon Royval Will Win

Brandon Royval was on pace to have a very active 2022 but a fight cancelation with Askar Askarov and then an injury didn’t let that happen. Nonetheless, he is back and is looking to continue where he left off coming off a two-fight winning streak.

Royval is exceptionally tall and long for the division and will sport a 3″ height and 2″ reach advantage. He utilizes that range by throwing a ton of unorthodox spinning attacks and kicks. By throwing at weird angles he is able to land strikes where other fighters wouldn’t be able. Also, Royval is an opportunistic fighter who can rock you on the feet or catch you in a submission at any given point in a fight.

This gives him the freedom to flow on the feet and on the mat just making him exceptionally dangerous. As long as he doesn’t get caught with some hard shots by Nicolau he can certainly get the finish or just outwork him to a decision victory.

Why Matheus Nicolau Will Win

Matheus Nicolau is looking like the real deal in the men’s flyweight division. He’s now won six in a row most recently finishing Matt Schnell. Both Nicolau and Royval fought Schnell in their most recent fight. Royval got the job done quickly but was badly hurt prior to the guillotine finish. Meanwhile, Nicolau pretty much dictated the fight, fought at his range, and ultimately ended Schnell with strikes in the 2nd round.

Nicolau is technically sound everywhere from his striking to his grappling. His defense will be key in this fight against Royval because of his unorthodox and opportunistic way of fighting he needs to be on point from bell to bell. If Nicolau stays within himself, keeps that guard up, and defends takedowns he should be able to pick Royval apart on the feet.

Final Brandon Royval-Matheus Nicolau Prediction & Pick

It’s absolute blasphemy that the unofficial No. 1 contender fight in the flyweight division is on the prelims and not the main card. This fight has fireworks written all over it like most of Royval’s fights. Expect Royval to be dangerous from bell to bell but Nicolau should be the one who gets the finish in the second or third round. He will catch Royval on the feet with a right-hand dropping and ultimately finish him.

Final Brandon Royval-Matheus Nicolau Prediction & Pick: Matheus Nicolau (-200)