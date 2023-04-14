Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Continuing on the main card at UFC Kansas City is a fight between Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov in a light heavyweight matchup. Jacoby is looking to continue to climb the rankings against the undefeated standout from Russia Azamat Murzankov. Check out our UFC odds series for our Jacoby-Murzakanov prediction and pick.

Dustin Jacoby (18-6-1) coming off a very controversial loss to Khalil Rountree in his last loss. He outstruck Rountree quite soundly but the judges unfortunately just didn’t see it his way. He is hoping for better luck this go around against Azamat Murzakanov this Saturday night.

Azamat Murzakanov (12-0) has a perfect professional record and has been looking like a wrecking machine thus far inside the octagon. He has shown exceptional power and is looking to keep his momentum going this weekend against Dustin Jacoby.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Dustin Jacoby-Azamat Murzakanov

Dustin Jacoby: -168

Azamat Murzakanov: +136

Over (2.5) rounds: -108

Under (2.5) rounds: -118

How to Watch Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 9:55 p.m. ET/ 6:55 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Dustin Jacoby Will Win

Dustin Jacoby comes for a kickboxing background and his elite striking abilities have been on full display since rejoining the UFC. In his second stint with the UFC he is 7-1-1 and looking to improve that to eight wins in ten fights this weekend.

Jacoby does a great job at keeping the fight at his range with his kicks and long range attacks. That should work well against the smaller Murzakanov in this matchup. If he can just keep his range and out of the power of Murzakanov as well as defend the takedowns he should get back on track and give Murzakanov his first professional loss.

Why Azamat Murzakanov Will Win

Murzakanov has been wrecking everyone that has been put in front of him throughout his career. He now takes on an accomplished MMA fighter and high level kickboxer which should bring out the fight out of Murzakanov.

Murzakanov was caught in a lull in his first fight against Tafon Nchukwi because he slowed it down. This is something that will not happen against Jacoby as he is always pushing the pace. That will help Murzakanov stay in the action and when he starts to land on anyone he can put their lights out.

Final Dustin Jacoby-Azamat Murzakanov Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an absolute banger of a fight that will have the fans on the edge of their seats at all times. Jacoby has the technical advantage on the feet but the dirtier Murzakanov can make this fight the better it is for him. Ultimately, I have Jacoby looking good early on until Murzakanov is able to find his range to land something big getting him out of there.

Final Dustin Jacoby-Azamat Murzakanov Prediction & Pick: Azamat Murzakanov (+136)