We are up to our co-main event at UFC Kansas City between Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo in a men’s featherweight matchup. These two fighters are never in a boring fight so get your popcorn ready because you will not want to miss this one! Check out our UFC odds series for our Barboza-Quarantillo prediction and pick.

Edson Barboza (22-11) has had a rough stretch as of late winning only three out of his last 10 fights. The wear and tear as well as age has been catching up to him. Even though that is true, Barboza is still a tough fight for anyone in the featherweight division. He will look to prove to Billy Quarantillo and the fans out there that he’s still got it.

Billy Quarantillo (17-4) is surging at the right time and gets the biggest name of his career this weekend against Edson Barboza. He is coming off a big TKO win against Alexander Hernandez and another big performance like that could skyrocket him up the rankings.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Edson Barboza-Billy Quarantillo Odds

Edson Barboza: +152

Billy Quarantillo: -188

Over (2.5) rounds: -120

Under (2.5) rounds: -106

How to Watch Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 10:20 p.m. ET/ 7:20 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Edson Barboza Will Win

Edson Barboza was once thought to be one of best fighters in the lightweight division until he decided to drop down in weight to test himself in the featherweight division. Things haven’t gone so well as he’s only 2-3 in his new weight class but he’s shown that he’s still as dangerous as ever.

He certainly is the much more technical striker of the two and has more pop in all of his limbs. Barboza will need to keep this fight at kicking range where he will be able to keep this a clean kickboxing affair. As long as he can stay away from brawling with Billy Quarantillo he’s got a good chance of getting back into the win column.

Why Billy Quarantillo Will Win

Billy Quarantillo just out-dogged Anthony Hernandez in his most recent win. He was on his way of doing so even against Shane Burgos but ultimately lost a close decision. Quarantillo thrives in a brawl and he will need to bring that out of Barboza in this fight.

Also Quarantillo is a very good grappler and a BJJ black belt. Being able to mix in the grappling with the strikes will help wear out Barboza who hasn’t shown the best cardio at this stage of his career. If he can keep up with his high tempo aggressive pace that will eventually wear on Barboza and could lead to a late finish.

Final Edson Barboza-Billy Quarantillo Prediction & Pick

We all would love to see a vintage Barboza performance but it’s hard to see that happening here. Quarantillo has a granite chin and it would take a lot to knock him out. Therefore Quarantillo should be able to weather the early storm and drown Barboza late with pace and pressure to a late finish.

Final Edson Barboza-Billy Quarantillo Prediction & Pick: Billy Quarantillo (-188)