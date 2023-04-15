Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Continuing on the main card at UFC Kansas City is a fight between Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez in a men’s bantamweight matchup. We have the veteran Pedro Munhoz looking to cool down the hot up-and-coming talent in Chris Gutierrez on Saturday night. Check out our UFC odds series for our Munhoz-Gutierrez prediction and pick.

Pedro Munhoz (19-7) has looked like a shell if his former self losing his last two fights albeit to great competition. There’s no fault in losing to Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo. He will be looking to rebound against the surging Chris Gutierrez.

Chris Gutierrez (19-3-1) has looked like a future title contender during his seven fight winning streak. He gets to take on his stiffest test to date and hope to get another big name on his resume to continue climbing the rankings.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Pedro Munhoz-Chris Gutierrez Odds

Pedro Munhoz: +176

Chris Gutierrez: -220

Over (2.5) rounds: -220

Under (2.5) rounds: +170

How to Watch Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET/ 6:10 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Pedro Munhoz Will Win

Pedro Munhoz was once considering a title contender but has fallen off a bit recently which could be caused by his age. That doesn’t mean he can’t give Chris Gutierrez a veteran lesson and get back on track.

Munhoz is still a very dangerous striker with a great kicking game much like his counterpart. He will utilize his calf kicks to slow down the movement of Gutierrez ultimately making him a sitting target. We also forget that Munhoz is a BJJ black belt with a nasty guillotine which could always come in handy.

Why Chris Gutierrez Will Win

Chris Gutierrez has been on an absolute tear winning six of his last seven with that lone fight being a draw against Cody Durden. He most recently knocked out legend Frankie Edgar in his retirement fight.

He is similar as Munhoz in the way that he loves to strike utilizing his kicks. With Gutierrez though, he has tall and rangy for the division which makes it very hard his opponents to keep up at his range. In all of his UFC fights, Gutierrez has yet to be out struck by any of his opponents. If this fight stays at kicking range it will be a very long night for Munhoz.

Final Pedro Munhoz-Chris Gutierrez Prediction & Pick

This is the passing of the torch kind of fight. Munhoz is certainly passed his prime and I can’t fathom seeing him outstrike Gutierrez in this fight. Gutierrez goes out there and does what he does best and that’s pick apart Munhoz at range to decision victory.

Final Pedro Munhoz-Chris Gutierrez Prediction & Pick: Chris Gutierrez (-220)