Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

UFC Vegas 72 Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon is now up to the featured bout on the prelims with a fight in the heavyweight division between Martin Buday and Jake Collier. Buday is riding a 10-fight winning streak in his third UFC fight meanwhile, Jake Collier is coming off back to back losses needing a big rebound win this Saturday. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Buday-Collier prediction and pick.

Martin Buday (11-1) hasn’t been the most flashy heavyweight signing the UFC has made. With that said, he has gotten the job done in each of his first two fights inside the octagon. He will look to make it three in a row in the biggest promotion when he takes on UFC veteran Jake Collier.

Jake Collier (13-8) started his UFC career back in 2014 when he was a middleweight. He slowly progressed from middleweight, to light heavyweight, to now settled in the heavyweight division where he is just 2-4. He might need a big win here against Martin Buday on Saturday night to keep his spot on the UFC roster.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 72 Odds: Martin Buday-Jake Collier Odds

Martin Buday: -110

Jake Collier: -110

Over 2.5 Rounds: -134

Under 2.5 Rounds: +106

How to Watch Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

TV: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Martin Buday Will Win

Martin Buday is a natural heavyweight fighter. Even though he will probably weigh the same as Jake Collier, Buday will certainly have a size advantage in this fight. He is serviceable on the feet to stay out of the range of the power shots of his opponents to get on the inside and use his clinch game and dirty boxing to stifle his opponents.

This is something that would work wonders against a fighter like Collier who like to use his speed and movement to out-strike his opponents at range. If Buday is able to wear on Collier against the cage and make him work, we can see Collier fade down the stretch yet again and take his third consecutive loss.

Why Jake Collier Will Win

Being that Jake Collier was a middleweight, he still sometimes shows that with his ability to move faster than a normal heavyweight. He will certainly have the speed and striking advantage on the feet and he will need to use that to keep his back away off of the cage.

Also his experience against high-level competition his whole career will help him in this type of matchup as well. Collier will need to conserve that energy, don’t engage in the clinch with Buday, and he can definitely come away with a much-needed win.

Final Martin Buday-Jake Collier Prediction & Pick

Jake Collier has the chance to make this the hardest fight for Martin Buday thus far but I’ll go with the latter here. Collier has shown that he fades mightily down the stretch and expect more of the same here when Buday just wears on him in the clinch with knees and elbows. Ultimately, Buday does his best work controlling Collier in the clinch, landing strikes, and winning a unanimous decision.

Final Martin Buday-Jake Collier Prediction & Pick: Martin Buday (-110)