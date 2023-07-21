UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura continues on the main card with a fight in the featherweight division between Lerone Murphy and Josh Culibao. The undefeated Murphy has won four straight in the UFC meanwhile, Culibao has won three-straight heading into this contest. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Murphy-Culibao prediction and pick.

Lerone Murphy (12-0-1) is still undefeated as he continues his rise up the featherweight rankings this weekend when he takes on Josh Culibao. He had a very close fight against newcomer Gabriel Santos in his last fight to keep that ‘0' intact and will need some of the same luck he had in that fight in this weekend's fight at UFC London.

Josh Culibao (11-1) is coming off a great win where he submitted Melsik Baghdasaryan in round two and now has won three straight in the octagon and looking for his biggest win yet against the tough undefeated Lerone Murphy this weekend at UFC London.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC London Odds: Lerone Murphy-Josh Culibao Odds

Lerone Murphy: -150

Josh Culibao: +122

Over 2.5 Rounds: -196

Under 2.5 Rounds: +152

How to Watch Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Lerone Murphy Will Win

Lerone Murphy and Josh Culibao will face off in a featherweight bout at UFC London on July 22nd. Murphy is the slight favorite in the fight, and for good reason. He is a more well-rounded fighter with a wider skill set. Murphy is a strong striker with a good boxing base. He has shown the ability to land powerful punches and kicks, and he has a good sense of timing and distance. He is also a competent grappler, and he has shown the ability to control opponents on the ground.

Culibao is also a good striker, but he is not as well-rounded as Murphy. He is a more traditional striker, and he relies on his boxing skills to win fights. He does have some grappling skills, but he has not shown the same level of proficiency on the ground as Murphy as we've seen him get finished on the mat against Jalin Turner in his career.

In the striking department, Murphy has the edge. He is a more powerful and accurate striker, and he has a better variety of strikes in his arsenal. Culibao is a good striker, but he is not on Murphy's level. Murphy's wrestling will also be a factor in this fight. Murphy is the better wrestler, and he is likely to control the fight on the ground. If he can get Culibao to the ground, he will be in a good position to win the fight.

Why Josh Culibao Will Win

Josh Culibao and Lerone Murphy will face off in a featherweight bout at UFC London on July 22nd. Culibao is the underdog in the fight, but I believe he has the tools to win. Culibao is a very technical striker with a lot of power in his hands. He is also a very good kickboxer, and he has shown the ability to land devastating kicks to the head and body.

Murphy is also a good striker, but he doesn't possess the finishing ability as Culibao does. He is a more traditional striker, and he relies on his boxing skills to win fights. While Murphy does his best work when he is mixing in the wrestling, but he has not shown the ability to finish fights there like Culibao did in his last fight against Melsik Baghdasaryan.

In the striking department, Culibao has the edge. He is a more powerful and accurate striker, and he has a better variety of strikes in his arsenal. Murphy is a good striker, but he is not on Culibao's level and that will be the best path to victory for Culibao in this matchup. As long as he is able to keep this fight on the feet and not get stuck underneath Murphy he can keep his winning streak going.

Final Lerone Murphy-Josh Culibao Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun fight between these two featherweight contenders. Murphy has a very well-rounded skillset but he's going to want to get this fight to the mat and keep it there for as long as possible. As we saw in his last fight against Gabriel Santos, he had a ton of troubles against the powerful striker which could happen here against the dangerous Josh Culibao. It all comes down to whether or not Culibao will be able to keep this fight on the feet and at his preferred kicking range. Ultimately, I think the grappling onslaught that Murphy will bring to the table will be too much for Culibao to handle as he just gets outworked for the majority of this fight and Murphy gets the unanimous decision nod.

Final Lerone Murphy-Josh Culibao Prediction & Pick: Lerone Murphy (-150), Over 2.5 Rounds (-196)