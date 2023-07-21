UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura continues on the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between Marc Diakiese and Joel Alvarez. Both Diakiese and Alvarez are coming off of losses and will be looking to get back on track this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Diakiese-Alvarez prediction and pick.

Marc Diakiese (16-6) has reinvented himself after back-to-back losses to Rafael Fiziev and Rafael Alves as he went to his wrestling to secure back-to-back wins before hitting a roadblock against Michael Johnson. Diakiese is in a must-win situation this weekend when he takes on dangerous submission artist Joel Alvarez.

Joel Alvarez (19-3) is coming off a lengthy 17-month layoff after the brutal beatdown he took at the hands of Arman Tsarukyan. He is now 4-2 in the biggest promotion and will need to get back to his winning ways or he will suffer back-to-back losses for the first time in his 22-fight career this weekend at UFC London.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC London Odds: Marc Diakiese-Joel Alvarez Odds

Marc Diakiese: +160

Joel Alvarez: -200

Over 2.5 Rounds: +144

Under 2.5 Rounds: -182

How to Watch Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Marc Diakiese Will Win

Marc Diakiese and Joel Alvarez will face off in a lightweight bout at UFC London on July 22nd. Diakiese is the underdog in the fight. Diakiese is a very explosive striker with a lot of power in his hands. He is also a very good kickboxer, and he has shown the ability to land devastating kicks to the head and body. Alvarez is also a good striker, but he is not as explosive as Diakiese. He is more of a volume striker, and he relies on his cardio and conditioning to win fights.

The wrestling is also a key factor in this fight. Diakiese is a better wrestler than Alvarez, and he is more likely to be able to take the fight to the ground. If he can get Alvarez to the ground, he will be in a good position to win the fight as long as he is able to stay out of the dangerous guillotine and other submissions that Alvarez may throw his way. Things certainly will get dicey if Diakiese gets this fight to the mat but as long as he is able to avoid any of the submission attempts he can rack up a ton of control to take a wide unanimous decision victory.

Why Joel Alvarez Will Win

Joel Alvarez and Marc Diakiese will face off in a lightweight bout at UFC London on July 22nd. Alvarez is the slight favorite in the fight and for good reason. He is a more well-rounded fighter with a wider skill set. Alvarez is a strong grappler with a good wrestling base. He has shown the ability to control opponents on the ground and finish them with submissions. He is also a competent striker, with good power in his hands and kicks.

Diakiese is a more traditional striker, but he does have some grappling skills, but he has not shown the same level of proficiency on the ground as Alvarez. In the striking department, while Diakiese may have the edge as he is much more comfortable on the feet but Alvarez has shown in his fight against Thiago Moises that he is just as dangerous. Alvarez having the ability to finish the fight on the feet and on the mat certainly makes him the much more dangerous fighter in this matchup.

Final Marc Diakiese-Joel Alvarez Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic matchup for the main card this weekend at UFC London. Diakiese has a clear advantage on the feet, especially with the kicks against the tall and rangy Joel Alvarez. His calf kicks are going to be a massive problem for Alvarez as he isn't known for checking them. With that said, Diakiese has fallen in love with his wrestling in his most recent fights which could potentially get him into some trouble against a submission specialist like Joel Alvarez. Also, Joel Alvarez has upped his game in the striking department went put it on full display in the best win of his career against Thiago Moises. Ultimately, things will get dicey on multiple occasions for Diakiese but he's able to outwork and gain top control to win a unanimous decision and get back into the win column.

Final Marc Diakiese-Joel Alvarez Prediction & Pick: Marc Diakiese (+160), Over 2.5 Rounds (+144)