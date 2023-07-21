UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura keeps it moving on the prelims with a fight in the heavyweight division between Mick Parkin and Jamal Pogues. The undefeated Parkin will be making his UFC debut meanwhile, Pogues is coming off his UFC debut win. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Parkin-Pogues prediction and pick.

Mick Parkin (6-0) was signed off for a dominant performance on the Contender Series where he choked out Eduardo Neves in just under two minutes in the first round. He is an undefeated prospect in the heavyweight division that hasn't lost as an amateur or a professional and would like to keep that ‘0' intact when he takes on Jamal Pogues in his octagon debut.

Jamal Pogues (10-3) also is a Contender Series alumni who won both of his chances to get a contract and finally was awarded the contract after his second win. He did one better and had a dominant performance against Josh Parisian in his UFC debut and will now be looking to make it four in a row when he crosses the pond to London, England to take on the undefeated Mick Park.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC London Odds: Mick Parkin-Jamal Pogues Odds

Mick Parkin: +132

Jamal Pogue: -162

Over 2.5 Rounds: +102

Under 2.5 Rounds: -130

How to Watch Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Mick Parkin Will Win

Mick Parkin is yet another Contender Series alumni who got a first-round submission victory to earn his contract to the big show. He will finally be making his UFC debut and putting his undefeated record on the line when he takes on fellow Contender Series alumni Jamal Pogues. Parkin does his best work when he is utilizing his size and strength by muscling his opponents to the mat and laying vicious ground and pound on his opponents.

He also has a ton of power on the feet as well so he is no slouch there. Pogues showed a tendency to slow down in his fights as we've seen in his debut against Josh Parisian. If Parkin is able to make Pogues work early, especially inside the clinch with the grappling we can see Pogues gas out the later the fight goes and then Parkin can take over and potentially finish the fight.

Why Jamal Pogues Will Win

Jamal Pogues first fought on the Contender Series in 2019 as a light heavyweight and won his fight but didn't impress enough to get the contract. Three years later he got the call back to fight on the Contender Series but at heavyweight and this time he had a great performance against a tough fighter in Paulo Renato Jr. and got the win and the contract. He took on Contender Series and UFC veteran Josh Parisian in his UFC debut and showed more wrinkles to his game.

Most know Pogues as a fluent striker that fights behind a great jab and utilizes great movement but against Parisian, he used his grappling to nullify any type of offense that Parisian tried to throw his way. That new grappling will sure come in handy against a fighter like Mick Parkin who would like to take him down and beat him up there. Pogues will be sure to have the speed and the technical striking ability on the feet. Pogues has an extensive grappling background before getting into MMA and while most don't know him for that type of fighting style, that will not be going away anytime soon as he continues to progress in his heavyweight career with the UFC. As long as Pogues is mixing it up between the grappling and striking this would certainly be the toughest fight of Parkin's MMA career.

Final Mick Parkin-Jamal Pogues Prediction & Pick

This should be a very highly skilled fight between these two heavyweight prospects. Parkin is as tough as they come and is willing to trade heavy shots in the pocket but he is more inclined to fight in the clinch in an attempt to get this fight into his wheelhouse on the mat where he can rain down heavy ground and pound. Unfortunately for him is that Pogues has some pretty good takedown defense and has shown the ability to get back to his feet where he should have a distinct advantage at range. Ultimately, things are close early on but as the fight gets into the later rounds Pogues picks up the pace and just potshots his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Final Mick Parkin-Jamal Pogues Prediction & Pick: Jamal Pogues (-162), Over 2.5 Rounds (+102)