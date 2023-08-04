UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font kicks off the main card with a fight in the lightweight division between Ignacio Bahamondes and L'udovit Klein. Bahamondes is coming off three straight wins meanwhile, L'udovit Klein is coming off a split draw in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Bahamondes-Klein prediction and pick.

Ignacio Bahamondes (14-4) is coming off a dominant performance in his last fight against Trey Ogden while winning each of his last three fights. He now gets to add to his longest win streak in the UFC when he takes on L'udovit Klein in a fight that should be an absolute barnburner between two standout kickboxers.

L'udovit Klein (19-4-1) is coming off a split draw in his last fight against Jai Herbert. He is lucky that Herbert committed a foul in a fight that he was clearly going to lose on the scorecards prior to that occurring. Klein is still 2-0-1 in his last three fights and will look to make it three straight wins without a loss when he takes on Bahamondes this weekend at UFC Nashville.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Nashville Odds: Ignacio Bahamondes-Ludovit Klein Odds

Ignacio Bahamondes: -225

L'udovit Klein: +180

Over 2.5 Rounds: -142

Under 2.5 Rounds: +112

How to Watch Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Ignacio Bahamondes Will Win

Ignacio Bahamondes is finally looking like the top lightweight prospect we saw coming off his Contender Series win back in November 2020. He had a tough loss in his UFC debut against veteran John Makdessi but he has since rattled off three wins in a row with one of those wins being a bonus spinning wheel kick knockout that had the entire MMA community buzzing. He is extremely tall and long for the division and will sport a huge size advantage over his opponent L'udovit Klein who used to be a featherweight fighter. Bahamondes will have 8″ in height and 3″ in reach which plays into his hands at utilizes his length very well to keep his opponents at bay while the fight is on the feet.

Klein is a kickboxer by nature and uses a ton of calf kicks to set up his attacks which he will need to utilize mightily against the taller and rangier opponent but that is easier said than done. Bahamondes has a knack for avoiding calf kicks and countering them with heavy shots. When Bahamondes starts to tee off on Klein he will be forced to shoot and when he starts to gas off failed takedown attempts that's when Bahamondes will finish him and keep his winning ways going.

Why Ludovit Klein Will Win

L'udovit Klein came into his UFC debut with a head kick knockout of Shane Young but has gone 2-2-1 since that fight most recently fighting Jai Herbert to a split draw. He was lucky that Herbert got a point taken away because he was on his way to clearly lose that fight on the judge's scorecards. Herbert just seemed to be a step ahead of him on his feet and was able to outwork him. With that said, Klein did have his moments early in the fight landing some crushing calf kicks and heavy hands along with takedowns and top control time.

This is something he will need to replicate against the tall and rangy Ignacio Bahamondes but he will also need to keep his composure so he doesn't have a major cardio dump like he had in the Herbert fight. If he can mix in the takedowns with his leg work he can get the job done and extend his winning streak to three.

Final Ignacio Bahamondes-Ludovit Klein Prediction & Pick

L'udovit Klein had a really tough time against a tall and rangy fighter like Herbert who's not half the striker that Ignacio Bahamondes is. That is going to be rough as Bahamondes will punish his smaller opponents who aren't able to get inside the reach and distance that he possesses which is something I foresee happening in this matchup. Klein will have to use his feints and calf kicks to get on the inside and just be able to make this thing dirty to make Bahamondes work for everything. Klein can make it dicey if he gets this fight to the mat but that is easier said than done. Bahamondes boasts 95% takedown defense which will be on full display as he sprawls and brawls and ends Klein inside the distance to make it four in a row.

Final Ignacio Bahamondes-Ludovit Klein Prediction & Pick: Ignacio Bahamondes (-225), Over 2.5 Rounds (-142)