Rob Font suffered a one-sided loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC Nashville on August 5th, 2023. Sandhagen, who was originally scheduled to fight Umar Nurmagomedov, took on Rob Font in a 140-pound catchweight bout after Nurmagomedov withdrew due to injury. Sandhagen used his wrestling skills to take Rob Font down repeatedly and control the fight on the ground. Rob Font was unable to mount any significant offense, and Sandhagen won the fight by unanimous decision.

Rob Font’s loss to Sandhagen was a setback for the bantamweight fighter, who was looking to climb the rankings with a win over a top contender. However, there are several potential opponents that Font could face in his next fight:

Dominick Cruz

Cruz is one of the most accomplished fighters in the bantamweight division’s history. He held the UFC’s bantamweight title from 2010 to 2011 and again from 2014 to 2016. He is a highly skilled striker and grappler, and he is known for his excellent footwork and movement. He is also a very experienced fighter, with a record of 24-4. A fight between Cruz and Rob Font would be a matchup between two of the most skilled fighters in the division.

Cruz’s speed and movement would be a major challenge for Font. Cruz is a very fast and elusive striker, and he is very good at moving around the cage. Font needs to be patient and not get frustrated if he can’t land his punches early. With that said, Font’s power would be a major challenge for Cruz. Font is a very accurate striker with a lot of power in his hands. He would need to be careful not to get caught by Font’s punches, but he also needs to be aggressive and keep Font at bay.

A fight between Rob Font and Dominick Cruz would be an intriguing matchup between two of the most skilled fighters in the bantamweight division. With Cruz coming off a loss to Marlon Vera both Font land Cruz are looking to bounce back from their recent losses, so this matchup makes a lot of sense for both fighters to get back on track as they attempt to climb up the bantamweight rankings.

Song Yadong

Font’s original opponent for UFC 292 was Song Yadong. However, Font was offered the main event spot against Cory Sandhagen after Umar Nurmagomedov had to withdraw due to suffering an injury. He decided to take a chance to fight up in the division for a big payday but unfortunately, it didn’t pan out for him. A fight between the two would be a matchup that was originally scheduled and could be a good opportunity for both fighters to finally face each other.

Yadong is currently ranked eighth in the bantamweight division and has a record of 20-7-1. He is coming off a win over Ricky Simon and has won four of his last five fights. A win over Yadong would be a significant victory for Font and could help him climb the rankings in the bantamweight division.

A fight between Rob Font and Song Yadong would be an intriguing matchup between two skilled strikers who were originally scheduled to face each other. With Yadong being a rising star in the bantamweight division and Font looking to bounce back from his loss to Sandhagen, this matchup makes a lot of sense for both fighters.

Umar Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov is the younger cousin of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He is undefeated in his professional MMA career, with a record of 16-0. Nurmagomedov is a well-rounded fighter with a strong wrestling base. He is also a dangerous striker, with knockout power in both hands.

A fight between Font and Nurmagomedov would be a great matchup between two of the top bantamweights in the world. It would be a striker vs. grappler matchup, with Font’s striking power versus Nurmagomedov’s wrestling. It would also be a battle of two undefeated fighters, with Nurmagomedov looking to continue his perfect record and Font looking to get back on track.

Font’s striking would be a major challenge for Nurmagomedov. Font is a very accurate striker with a lot of power in his hands. He would need to be careful not to get caught by Font’s punches, but he also needs to be aggressive and keep Nurmagomedov at bay. Nurmagomedov’s wrestling would be a major threat to Font. Nurmagomedov is a very good wrestler, and he has a lot of power in his takedowns. Font needs to be prepared for the takedowns and needs to have a good ground game if he gets taken down, which is something he lacked in the fight he just had with Cory Sandhagen.

The fight would be a great test for both fighters. Font would need to prove that he can still compete with the best bantamweights in the world, and Nurmagomedov would need to prove that he is the real deal. It would be a great fight for fans of both fighters.