Dana White confirms that the UFC will be the first sporting event at the Sphere in Las Vegas which will take place on Mexican Independence Day 2024.

The Las Vegas Sphere has been the talk of the town in Las Vegas since it's opening earlier this year. It provides this outragerous sight that can be seen all over the city even while flying into Harry Reid International Airport. Multi-platinum award winners U2 put on an amazing performance to kick things off which had the whole city buzzing about it.

Dana White has been clamoring about wanting to pull one of the greatest sporting events ever at the sphere and now he gets to have that chance in 2024.

Dana White says the UFC has booked the Sphere in Las Vegas for Mexican Independence Day 2024 📆 #UFC295 “Remember that I said this to you tonight, I’m going to put on the greatest live combat sports show anybody has ever seen.” pic.twitter.com/Bxs6Z5avAq — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) November 12, 2023

Dana White has confirmed that the UFC has booeked the Sphere in Las Vegas for Mexican Indpendance Day 2024. He takes on the challenges that the Sphere brings as he attempts to become the first sporting event to be held at the Las Vegas Sphere.

“It's going to be a massive challenge and I love every minute of it, I can't wait to dive into this thing.”

White continues about his excitement for this once in a lifetime type of event.

“I'm super excited about this. I love challenges. Everyone keeps saying to me, I don't understand how you're going to put the octagon in there, I don't understand how you're going to do this, I don't understand how you're going to do that. Remember that I said this to you tonight, I’m going to put on the greatest live combat sports show anybody has ever seen.”