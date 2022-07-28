Two of the UFC’s biggest emerging stars, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann, stole the show during UFC Fight Night in the United Kingdom. The British stars both won their fights and made some major noise on social media. It seems they have caught the attention of superstar rapper Drake, who apparently pocketed quite a bit of cash as the result of their victories. After Pimblett and McCann dominated in the ring, Drake hooked each of the UFC stars up with a brand new Rolex.

Pimblett revealed that McCann reached out to Drake after their fights and jokingly asked him to hook them up with a watch. The rapper surprisingly responded and informed her that a Rolex was on the way for both Paddy and herself.

The two were clearly fired up to even get a response from Drake, let alone the fact that he’s shipping a pair of luxury watches their way. That’s what happens when you catch the attention of one of the world’s most renowned rappers, it seems.

Pimblett’s defeat of Jordan Leavitt has put him on the fast track to pay-per-view cards, and even earned him a Conor McGregor comparison, courtesy of UFC President Dana White himself. The emerging superstar has the potential to be UFC’s next big thing, and McCann seems to be making waves as well.

The shoutout and gifts from Drake are just the start for the two UFC fighters, both of whom figure to have a promising career in the ring. Should they continue on their upwards trajectory, the sky is truly the limit for both British sensations.