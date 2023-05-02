Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The Francis Ngannou sweepstakes could be coming to an end very soon. A lot of the top organizations have been swinging and missing with their attempts at signing the former UFC heavyweight champion. Most recently One Championship couldn’t get pen to ink and Francis Ngannou walked out without signing the contract.

Chatri Sityodtong says ONE won't submit their "final offer" to Francis Ngannou after meeting. 📰 https://t.co/rJIvCwKQLT pic.twitter.com/n2vQOFrcHf — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 1, 2023

Those organizations have made it seem like Ngannou has been asking for too much during the negotiations but there are reports that isn’t the truth. He turned down the biggest payday of his life with the UFC to have the freedom to do as he pleases and get what he believes he deserves.

Ngannou most recently spoke with Ariel Helwani giving his side of the story that One Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is putting out there. He told Helwani that he has a new deal in place that will be finalized in the very near future and that he took the meeting with Chatri Sityodtong because they already had the meeting lined up.

Ariel Helwani reached out to Francis Ngannou this morning to get his side of the story.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/dInsw79awY — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 1, 2023

Francis Ngannou said that he took the meeting out of respect for Chatri Sityodtong but it was going to take them a massive haul to pry him away from what he has already lined up. There is a lot of speculation out there about where Ngannou will finally land.

As of right now, out of the mix are Bellator, One Championship, UFC, and BKFC. That leaves just one promotion that is currently left standing right now is the Professional Fighters League. With the new head of their PPV division Jake Paul, there could be talks about where Ngannou will fight for the PFL in MMA and fight for Most Valuable Promotion in boxing.

The clock is ticking and it is looking we are getting closer and closer to an eventual signing of the ‘Baddest Man’ in all of combat sports, so buckle up!