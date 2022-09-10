In case you missed it, YouTube superstar turned professional boxer Jake Paul is set to get in the ring against UFC legend Anderson Silva. The pair have reportedly agreed to fight each other in a boxing match in October in what should be a real money-grab for the promotion. For his part, however, UFC owner Dana White could not care any less about the upcoming megafight.

As a matter of fact, Mr. White wants nothing to do with Jake Paul. The UFC president made his feelings about Paul abundantly clear in a recent interview with TMZ Sports:

“I don’t care about that,” White said. “I literally was saying the other day, everybody keeps asking me about Jake. This guy’s not even in my sport!!” There’s no doubt that Paul and Silva made headlines after news broke about their upcoming boxing match. Anderson Silva, a former UFC middleweight champion, holds all sorts of records and is widely considered one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport. And of course, Jake Paul is Jake Paul. More than a few fans out there will be willing to pay good money to see these two get it on in the boxing ring. This clearly isn’t the case for Dana White, though. He may have ties with Silva, who happens to be the longest-reigning UFC champion of all time, but he’s not doing his former superstar any favors by talking up his upcoming spectacle against one of the biggest social media personalities on the planet.