Teddy Atlas had high praise for UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria.

Topuria is coming off the biggest win of his career after enjoying a lopsided decision victory over former title challenger Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville this past weekend.

The Georgian-Spanish fighter dropped and hurt Emmett as he put on a striking masterclass that put the rest of the featherweight division on notice.

If there's one person you want get praise from for your striking — especially as an MMA fighter — it's boxing analyst and former trainer Atlas.

But Atlas didn't just praise Topuria's striking — he also likened it to current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who still remains the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC.

“Topuria, he reminds me with his striking a little of Volkanovski, where he’s so solid technically, he’s so buttoned-up with his approach, his overall approach, that it just reminded me of him a little bit,” Atlas said on his show (via MMA Junkie).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite hurting Emmett on multiple occasions, Topuria also didn't chase the finish. Instead, he remained composed and continued to outclass the American over five rounds.

That was something that equally impressed Atlas.

“Topuria was always in control,” Atlas added. “Never ahead of himself, never got reckless. Like I said, he’s a technically solid, buttoned-up striker who has good timing, uses his jab very well to set up punches and to control range while stabilizing his opponent with his jab on the outside.

“Topuria dominated the rounds after the first. … Topuria was calm, collected. He forced Emmett to work a lot harder at a much faster pace to stay in the fight, expending a lot of energy and gas. While Topuria was cautiously aggressive, he was always looking for counters, did some really good counters in there. When Topuria throws, he makes everything count.”

It looks like it'll only be a matter of time before Topuria — who now boasts a 14-0 record — gets a title shot. And a potential fight with Volkanovski promises to be one of the best.