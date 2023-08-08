Conor McGregor's return has been a long time coming for fight fans. The man known as ‘Notorious' last stepped foot in the cage on July 10, 2021 against arch-rival Dustin Poirier, which ended in a TKO loss due to a leg injury.

McGregor hasn't won a fight since January 18, 2020 against Donald Cerrone, and was recently called out by boxer, promoter, and aspiring MMA fighter Jake Paul. Paul lashed out at McGregor for calling him a derogatory term.

Now, McGregor is finally speaking out about his return to the fight game in a series of tweets referencing his future plans. According to the Irishman, he is willing to “fight anyone” but appears to be eyeing an opponent in the UFC instead of Jake Paul.

McGregor was asked by a fan if he still plans on facing lightweight contender Michael Chandler upon his return, or perhaps someone else.

I’ll do it if they want, no prob. I don’t think they want him no more tho. There’s loads of juicy fights around and my return date is my return date. I never gave a fuck about who it was. Ever. I’ll fight anyone. I’ll even fly them to me, ask malinaggi. Flown in and bet around. https://t.co/H6kzfCSf2V — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 7, 2023

Paul previously dissed Conor McGregor, saying that he is “his own boss” and calling McGregor UFC President Dana White's “son.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McGregor had a ‘promise' for fans along with footage of his latest workout, as well as a post that seemed to be a direct response to Paul's comments.

I’ll start recording my work again to share with you all while we get this next fight on and set. It’s coming I promise. All my real fans, the fans of the real fighter, it’s coming, I promise! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZyONNxdVLI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 8, 2023

McGregor also boasted about his punching speed and accuracy in a previous tweet, setting the stage for his next fight.

Brain too fast, vision too sharp. I call it making contact with the ball. To develop it, practice keeping a tennis ball in the air with ur punches. Sync this work with power work and destroy everything with ease. This game is very much live and I fancy the pants off it! 100% Acc! https://t.co/VDm85bGT3o — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 7, 2023

His previously discussed, possible future opponent Chandler hasn't fought since November 2022, when he was submitted via rear naked choke by Poirier. Chandler has now lost three of his last four fights, which could be at least part of the reason why Conor McGregor appears to be eyeing other fighters as possible opponents.