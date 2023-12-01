Former UFC light heavyweight champ, Jamahal Hill, was arrested with a domestic violence charge for allegedly assaulting his brother.

Former UFC champion, Jamahal Hill is trying to work his way back from injury. However, he's hit a speed bump with the law recently.

As it turns out, Hill was recently arrested with a domestic violence charge for allegedly assaulting his brother, according to TMZ Sports. The UFC star was originally booked on Monday, November 27.

“According to records, the fighter was booked at a Kent County jail on Monday at around 1 AM … and released later that evening, at 7:35 PM. That same day, prosecutors formally charged the 32-year-old with one count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence.”

Reports indicate that the former UFC champ “assaulted James Anthony Hill Jr., inflicting ‘serious or aggravated injury upon him.'” Jamahal Hill will go to court sometime in January for the domestic charges he's facing.

Not a great look for Hill at all. Especially considering he's one of the top names in the UFC's light heavyweight division. Hill was forced to vacate his belt after sustaining a ruptured achilles while playing basketball. However, he's due to take on current champ, Alex Pereira once he's healthy.

But this incident could elongate Jamahal Hill's title hopes. Additionally, the UFC could opt to suspend Hill for the time being if they find it necessary. It's not clear why the alleged assault charge took place. Perhaps more information will come to light in the coming months.

Jamahal Hill currently holds a 12-1 record. He's on a four-fight winning streak after earning the belt with a decision win over Glover Teixeira. With that said, it might be a minute before we see Hill back in the UFC. He may have to resolve this alleged incident before anything else.