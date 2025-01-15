Jiri Prochazka has a tall task in front of him this weekend for UFC 311. Ahead of the matchup, he still has a strong belief he will eventually get another shot against Alex Pereira.

Prochazka will take on another fellow former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jamahal Hill, on the main card of UFC 311 on January 18. For those unaware, both of these men have losses to the current champion, Alex Pereira, and both want a chance to avenge their defeat and claim the title once again.

During a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Jiri Prochazka spoke about wanting to fight Pereira in a trilogy following a potential win at UFC 311.

“Everything that I say, what I'm saying, I mean seriously. So nothing special, but I believe I made improvements of my style, in life. In everything that I can face Alex Pereira a third time,” Prochazka said. “Sorry, I believe in that. I really believe that I can be the champion, and I'm going for that, to be a champion again. No more words.”

Expand Tweet

Jiri Prochazka was stopped by Alex Pereira in both fights

Prochazka entered the octagon for his first fight against Pereira as a UFC Champion who never lost his belt inside the octagon. After claiming the title from Glover Teixeira at UFC 275, he had to vacate the belt after sustaining an injury towards the end of 2022.

Prochazka returned to the cage to compete for the vacant Light Heavyweight title against Pereira at UFC 295 in November 2023. The Brazilian knockout artist stopped Prochazka in the second round to become the first fighter in the UFC to win a title at both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

Prochazka then got back into the winning column with a second-round TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300. With that win, he earned his rematch against Pereira. The two ended up fighting in a rematch at UFC 303 in June 2024. Unfortunately for the challenger, he came up short on the night and was once again knocked out by the Light Heavyweight Champion.