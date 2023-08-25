Chang Seung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ is one of the most beloved UFC fighters in the history of the organization. With a record of 17 wins and 7 losses, Jung lost to longtime title holder Alexander Volkonovski in April 2022 and has been inactive since in UFC competition.

Some analysts have pegged the fight as a mistake in matchmaking by the UFC.

Now Jung is speaking out on his thoughts about facing Max Holloway, another ex-title holder, this Saturday in Singapore.

“I’ve wanted to fight Holloway forever,” Jung said to reporters through an interpreter at media day for the fight. “Whenever I imagine me fighting Holloway, I also expect a slugfest to happen. Both fighters are going to be worn out to the very bottom, so it’s going to be a very fun fight.”

Jung also shared his thoughts on the best opponents he’s faced throughout his career, which reads like a ‘Who’s Who’ of the lighter UFC weight classes. He also added that he has a healthy respect for his opponent, who has been dealing with a heavy heart lately due to wildfires in his native Hawaii.

“I respect Max,” Jung said. “He’s a living legend. He’s a legend in this division. I’ve fought three legends here in this division: I fought Jose Aldo, I fought (Alexander) Volkanovski. I respect Max, but just because I respect him does not mean I’m going to go easy on him. I expect to win this fight. I’m going to go hard on him.”

With three wins in his last five fights at age 36, Jung’s time in the limelight is far from over.

If he can live up to his own expectations, a late-stage resurgence is entirely possible for the longtime UFC fan favorite in terms of his career prospects going forward.