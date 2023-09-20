Valentina Shevchenko failed in her bid to snatch back the UFC women's flyweight when she lost in a title rematch over the weekend against Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko came close to accomplishing her mission, but the fight ended in a split draw, resulting in Grasso retaining the championship she won when she defeated the Kyrgyzstani legend via submission last March.

But if there would be a third fight between the two, it's not going to happen anytime soon, as Shevchenko recently revealed that she is to undergo surgery to repair a thumb injury she sustained during the second meeting with Grasso.

Valentina Shevchenko shared the news via her Instagram account Tuesday night.

“Reviving the Fight Week 👊 So grateful to have all of you on my side ! 🙏 Much love to all my people who supports me through the years ❤️ Yesterday got updates on my 1 st round hand injury. Comminuted fracture that requires surgery 💪💪💪”

Grasso landed more strikes than Shevchenko in their rematch, 84-80, but Shevchenko had more successful takedowns than the champion, 4-1.

Before her loss to Grasso at UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane, Shevchenko was able to defend the UFC women's flyweight belt seven times in a row. She first won the title in 2018 via a unanimous decision victory against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, which came a year after a failed attempt to win the title in a showdown against Amanda Nunes at UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2.

So far in her MMA career, Shevchenko has a 23-4-1 record with eight knockout wins and seven submission victories.