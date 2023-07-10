Yair Rodriguez is down, but not out.

The Mexican striker failed in his attempt to unify the featherweight titles and become the new undisputed champion after suffering a third-round TKO defeat to Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 290 headliner this past weekend.

It was just his third loss in the UFC as well as just the second time he had been finished in what was a one-sided fight with Rodriguez having very few moments of success.

Of course, there's no shame in losing to Volkanovski as he's not arguably the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, but also has a shout for being the greatest featherweight of all time.

However, it was still a disappointing result for Rodriguez who was transported to the hospital and didn't speak to media post-fight.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That said, his head is still held up high as he posted his first statement on social media following the setback.

“Thanks for watching friends. I know that expectations were not met, the truth from the heart I had in my mind the vision of winning and the mentality. I can only say that congratulations to @alexvolkanovski for an excellent performance and to his team as well.

“Nothing knocks us down, I said it before and I will continue saying it, resilience is something that is part of me as of all Mexicans and it is also for men to accept defeat when it knocks on our door. It is not the only opportunity I will have to make all of you who love and support me proud, many more will come! Long live Mexico 🇲🇽 today and always!”

Rodriguez has bounced back stronger from his previous defeats, so one can expect the same to happen whenever he makes his eventual return.