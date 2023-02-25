The canvas will rumble as the lone heavyweights of UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann will square off as the main card continues. Brazil’s Augusto Sakai will desperately look for a win as he faces off against the developing Don’tale Mayes. Both of these guys can finish the fight in a hurry, so don’t blink during this one! Check out our UFC odds series for our Sakai-Mayes prediction and pick.

Augusto Sakai is 15-5 in his professional fighting career and is 4-4 in his time with the UFC. After going 4-1 in Bellator and making the switch to the UFC, Sakai went on to win his first four fights and looked every bit of being the next heavyweight title challenger. However, he then went on to lose his last four consecutive fights all by KO/TKO, often in brutal fashion. He’ll be fighting for his job as he tries to get back on track in this one. Augusto Sakai stands 6’3″ with a 77-inch reach.

Don’tale Mayes is 9-4 in his career and is 2-2-1 in his UFC stint. He was awarded a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and was welcomed to the octagon by Ciryl Gane in his first fight. From there, Mayes was able to secure his last two wins and fought to a decision with Hamdy Abdelwahab his last time out. He’ll be looking to build on recent momentum and continue his rise up the ranks. Mayes stands 6’6″ and has an 81-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Augusto Sakai-Don’tale Mayes Odds

Augusto Sakai: -116

Don’tale Mayes: -102

Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES: +166

Will the Fight Go the Distance? NO: -220

How to Watch Augusto Sakai vs. Don’tale Mayes

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Augusto Sakai Will Win

Prior to his losses, Augusto Sakai was looking like a very well-rounded and dangerous heavyweight fighter. He has fast hands as a big man and does a good job of circling around the cage with his foot movement. He likes to land on the outside with his jab and is eager to engage opponents in the clinch. He also has a good jiu-jitsu game and will pull guard if he’s in a bad spot.

The main issue with Sakai has been his recent stretch of knockout losses. He’s been going into each fight expecting a war and he’s been coming out the more damaged fighter in those exchanges. The knockouts are certain to take a toll on his chin and he’ll be coming into this after being TKO’d twice in the last year. Sakai will have to keep his guard high and avoid the big power shots of Mayes.

Why Don’tale Mayes Will Win

Don’tale Mayes looked competitive in his last fight, but would have liked to see some more production with his hands and takedown defense. Mayes is a massive person and looks big next to most heavyweights. He has a huge reach advantage over almost everyone he fights and likes to use his range in the striking situations. He’s got one-punch knockout ability and becomes a serious problem when he’s in the clinch. His weaknesses thus far have included his takedown defense and ability to get up from the ground.

Don’tale Mayes should win this fight if he is able to keep Sakai at range. Sakai has the more weathered chin, so if Mayes can land a few big shots, he’ll be able to put him out. However, Mayes needs to avoid the takedown and must scramble quickly if Sakai begins to engage him.

Final Augusto Sakai-Don’tale Mayes Prediction & Pick

The last four fights have all ended the same for Augusto Sakai – a TKO loss. Unless he’s made some serious changes, I don’t think his chin will be able to hold up if Don’tale Mayes can land just a few shots. Mayes continues to improve his skills each time out, I predict he goes out there and stops Sakai.

Final Augusto Sakai-Don’tale Mayes Prediction & Pick: Don’tale Mayes (-102)