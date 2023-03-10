The time has finally come for yet another UFC Fight Night card from Las Vegas, which means we’ll be staying tuned and checking in with out picks and odds series. The first fight of the night was cancelled and then rebooked, and will now feature Brazilian newcomer Carlston Harris taking on Jared Gooden stepping in on a few days notice in the Welterweight (170 lb) Division. Don’t miss this fight as it kicks off the action for the rest of the night! Check out our UFC odds series for our Harris-Gooden prediction and pick.

Carlston Harris is 17-5 in his professional career and is 2-1 in the UFC, making his fourth appearance tonight. Originally slated to fight Abubukar Nurmagomedov, Harris was found a replacement just yesterday and will have a very different beast to deal with in this fight. Coming off a loss, look for Harris to come back strong in a big way and continue his path against Gooden. Harris stands 6’0″ and has a 76-inch reach.

Jared Gooden is 18-7 in his career and has gone 1-3 in the UFC. He’ll step into this bout on extremely short notice and will be hoping to reverse his recent success. After beginning his UFC run at 1-3, Gooden was released from the roster and went on to go 4-1 in regional circuits for the past two years. He’ll be looking to make the most of this opportunity as he returns to the UFC ring hoping for his first win with the promotion since 2021. Gooden stands 6’0″ with a 77-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Carlston Harris-Jared Gooden Odds

Carlston Harris: -320

Jared Gooden: +245

How to Watch Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Carlston Harris Will Win

Carlston Harris was beaten badly in his last fight, but it was at the hands of a future title challenger in Shavkat Rakhmonov. When looking at Harris’ two other UFC fights, he’s shown a good amount of skill and an ability to finish his opponents. His striking game is still developing, but Harris likes to bounce around the octagon and circle his opponents. He leads with a jab and will begin to throw haymakers if he finds himself in trouble. Against a strong guy like Gooden, Harris will want to avoid clinching for two long and work diligently with his takedown attempts.

Harris will have an advantage in this one. In previous fights, Harris is quick to shoot for a takedown and does his worst damage with ground-and-pound and threatening submissions. If he can get Gooden down early, he’ll most likely continue to seek the takedown. Harris is tremendous at taking his opponent’s back while in the clinch, so look for him to use his slick transitions when grappling with Gooden.

Why Jared Gooden Will Win

Jared Gooden will be making an interesting return to the UFC on just 2 days notice. He’s a physical specimen and will be the much stronger fighter in this one. He’s very tough to bring down with an 85% takedown defense and his muscular frame is a nightmare to deal with in the clinch. Gooden is a traditional boxer and throws very accurately and lands hard. His first stint in the UFC didn’t go as planned, but it’s worth noting that Gooden was never finished in the UFC, he just didn’t do enough to secure decision wins.

His time away saw him improve his game and go 4-1 since his UFC release. There’s no telling if the UFC was planning on bringing Gooden back eventually, or if they got desperate and called a former employee to fill the spot in on last minute. There’s no question Dana White will handsomely reward Gooden for stepping in so late, but he’ll have to show a new level of striking output if he wants to capitalize on this opportunity. Harris will likely try to take him down and with Gooden being the bigger, stronger fight, he may have some difficulty doing so.

Final Carlston Harris-Jared Gooden Prediction & Pick

This is a tough fight to call considering it was made a day ago. Carlston Harris was preparing to fight a completely different style in this one and will have to adjust to Gooden’s physical advantage. This will be an extremely motivating fight for Gooden as he tries to impress the UFC in his return. I predict Harris will have some issues finding a takedown, but will eventually be able to find Gooden’s back, whether it be on the ground or standing up. Let’s take Harris to win this one by submission.

Final Carlston Harris-Jared Gooden Prediction & Pick: Carlston Harris (-320)