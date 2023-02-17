The UFC is back this Saturday from Las Vegas, Nevada as they host UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield. The prelims will kick off with a bout in the Flyweight (125lb) Division. Dana White’s Contender Series alum Clayton Carpenter will make his UFC debut against Juancamilo Ronderos. This fight card is full of fresh faces and fighters making their debuts, don’t miss a second of the action! Check out our UFC odds series for our Carpenter-Ronderos prediction and pick.

Clayton Carpenter is 6-0 in his professional career and is coming into this fight as the No. 1 ranked fighter in the Arizona state circuit. He scored a unanimous decision win in his DWCS fight five months ago, effectively earning him a contract and the opportunity for this fight. Carpenter will look to stay unbeaten as he faces off against a tough opponent also looking for his first win in the UFC. Carpenter stands 5’6″ and has a 66-inch reach.

Juancamilo Ronderos is 4-1 in his fighting career and is looking to bounce back after suffering a brutal loss in his UFC debut. He was given a tough opponent in David Dvorak for his debut, a fight in which Ronderos gave up his back quickly and fell victim to a rear naked choke. It was hardly the debut he wanted, but the loss may be attributed to numerous factors outside of the ring. Ronderos looks to bounce back against another debuting fighter on Saturday. Ronderos stands 5’4″ with a 64.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Clayton Carpenter-Juancamilo Ronderos Odds

Clayton Carpenter: -325

Juancamilo Ronderos: +250

Over (2.5) rounds: +142

Under (2.5) rounds: -182

How to Watch Clayton Carpenter vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Clayton Carpenter Will Win

Clayton Carpenter impressed the likes of Dana White and Mick Maynard in a strong performance on DWCS. Although it wasn’t a highlight KO or submission, Carpenter was able to secure the unanimous decision in a close fight against a very tough opponent. Carpenter showed his poise as he landed heavy shots and displayed proficiency in the wrestling department. He likes to quickly bounce in and out of range and will throw everything he has into his shots.

In his DWCS fight, Carpenter got rocked by a decent amount of shots as he continued to rush his opponent. He doesn’t have great defense and tends to keep his hands down. His last opponent wasn’t a huge power-puncher, so Carpenter was able to withstand the countering shots and show off his chin. However, against tough UFC opponents who can all hit hard, Carpenter will have to be much more disciplined with his defense and not let his chin hang out. If he can be sound defensively and use his wrestling, he’ll have a nice advantage over Ronderos in this one.

Why Juancamilo Ronderos Will Win

Juancamilo Ronderos is a fairly developed striker if you boil it down to the simplest terms. He has good combinations that he can throw in rapid succession. He too, like his opponent, likes to dart in and out of range and blitz opponents with four or more punches when he comes in. Ronderos was given a very tough task in facing David Dvorak (19-3) in his UFC debut, where he lost the initial exchange on the ground and was choked out in the first round.

Ronderos will have to work on covering up if he wants to have a chance in this one. Compared to Carpenter, Ronderos is the cleaner striker and lands his shots with more precision. However, he’ll be at power disadvantage here, which could make a difference if this fight hits the mat. Carpenter likes to come in with his chin up, so look for Ronderos to land counter hooks while backing up. If he can stay composed through the fire, he may be able to catch Carpenter coming in too close.

Final Clayton Carpenter-Juancamilo Ronderos Prediction & Pick

Both of these fighters are still developing their games. Ronderos has had more time in between his fights between injuries, suspensions, etc. and hasn’t been very active, only fighting twice in almost four years. Carpenter is a young fighter that will get better each time out exponentially; look for him to show an improved game in this one.

Final Clayton Carpenter-Juancamilo Ronderos Prediction & Pick: Clayton Carpenter (-325)