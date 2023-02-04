Korean MMA fans will be in for a treat when the UFC Fight Night main card continues on ESPN+ with this banger of a fight. “The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi will be making a long-awaited return to the octagon after a three year layoff when he faces off against Canada’s Kyle Nelson. Check out our UFC odds series for our Choi-Nelson prediction and pick.

Doo Ho Choi holds an MMA record of 14-4. He’s lost his last three fights with his last one coming in 2020. Following his last fight, where he broke his forearm, Choi went on to take a lengthy time off to heal his arm and fulfill his South Korean military duty. However, it was discovered that Choi has an issue with his cornea that prevented him from completing his military service. So, after almost three years off, Choi will return to the octagon at featherweight against Kyle Nelson in his “welcome back” fight with the UFC. Doo Ho Choi stands 5’10” with a 70-inch reach.

Kyle Nelson has a professional record of 13-5. In his five fights with the UFC, Nelson has gone 1-4 and will be flirting with release if he manages to drop another fight. His losses have not been the brightest spots for Nelson as he’s been finished a number of ways. Showing improvements his last time out, he’ll look to build on those lessons and craft a successful game plan against “The Korean Superboy” Choi. Nelson stands 5’11” with a 71-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Doo Ho Choi-Kyle Nelson Odds

Doo Ho Choi: -194

Kyle Nelson: +156

Over (2.5) rounds: +142

Under (2.5) rounds: -182

How to Watch Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN+

Time: 1:00 a.m. ET/ 10:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Doo Ho Choi Will Win

It will be difficult to determine what kind of shape Doo Ho Choi will come into this fight at. A three year layoff from any sport is significant, but perhaps even more in MMA as the intensity of a real fight is seldom replicated outside of the octagon. His forearm continues to be an issue as much as his impaired vision. When nursing an injury like a bone break, fighters can often lose some of their cardio and skills on a count of focusing on rehab. At the weigh-ins, Choi looked somewhat drained from the cut, but shredded nonetheless.

Choi has an extremely exciting style of fighting, which is what makes him a favorite among fans. He has lightning-fast hands and will often follow strikes up with kicks. His karate background is often the difference in his fights. Against a fighter like Nelson, Choi will have to keep moving to his outside to avoid clinch situations. The last place Choi wants to be is pressed against the fence with Nelson, so look for him to be continually active and not let Nelson dictate where this fight goes.

Why Kyle Nelson Will Win

Kyle Nelson hasn’t exactly shown that he has a clear path to victory in the UFC. A kickboxer, Nelson will land hard shots to the head and body of his opponents. He thrives in the clinch game and gets creative when it comes to knees and elbows up the middle. The problem has been his output and no being able to keep up with fighters who are putting it on him. Nelson hasn’t done well under pressure and with the potential of a release if he drops this one, the pressure will be greater than ever.

To win this fight, Nelson will have to dictate where it goes and prevent Choi from opening up with his attacks. Choi will have a significant speed advantage, so it’ll be crucial for Nelson to stifle him with his wrestling and takedown attempts. If Nelson wants any shot at winning, he’ll have to take Choi’s ring-rust into account and bring pressure early. The more time Nelson can spend backing Choi up and pressing him on the fence, the better chance he has at upsetting his opponent in this one.

Final Doo Ho Choi-Kyle Nelson Prediction & Pick

Kyle Nelson hasn’t shown ability to win consistently in the UFC. Doo Ho Choi hasn’t had a UFC fight in three years. Choi is clearly the more skilled fighter, but Nelson has been active in fighting. If you’re smart, you won’t bet on this fight simply because of too many outside variables. For a winner, let’s go with Choi in his return.

Final Doo Ho Choi-Kyle Nelson Prediction & Pick: Doo Ho Choi -194