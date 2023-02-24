UFC action continues on ESPN+ as we take a look at another Women’s MMA bout, this one in the Flyweight (125 lb) Division. Brazil’s Gabriella Fernandes will be making her UFC debut on short notice as she fills in to fight Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius. Both women match up well and will be looking for an exciting performance. Check out our UFC odds series for our Jasudavicius-Fernandes prediction and pick.

Jasmine Jasudavicious is 7-2 in her pro career and has gone 1-1 in the UFC since winning a Contender Series contract. She lost her last time out to a very dangerous Natalia Silva, but showed that she has great toughness and will hang around the entire fight. She was supposed to face Courtney Casey in this match, but due to a pull-out by Casey, Jasudavicius will look to adjust to a new opponent while still seeking the same result. She stands 5’7″ and has a 68-inch reach.

Gabriella Fernandes is 8-1 as a mixed martial artist and will be stepping in on short notice to make her UFC debut. She’s ranked as the No. 5 Female Fighter in Brazil and has blown through competition in other promotions, most recently LFA. She feels as though this is a good match up for her stylistically and will hope to make a statement in her debut. Fernandes stands 5’6″ with a 67.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Jasmine Jasudavicius-Gabriella Fernandes Odds

Jasmine Jasudavicius: +110

Gabriella Fernandes: -134

Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES: -215

Will the Fight Go the Distance? NO: +168

How to Watch Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Jasmine Jasudavicius Will Win

Jasmine Jasudavicius looked really good in her fight against Kay Hansen, but she was also fighting an awful version of Kay Hansen. We didn’t see the same version of her when she fought Natalia Silva as she was flustered by Silva’s aggressive boxing and high output. Her strongest area isn’t on the feet, so she’ll want to avoid falling behind on the striking totals and sustaining too much damage.

Jasmine Jasudavicius has very good wrestling and great top pressure. She lands a decent rate of ground-and-pound and is very resilient in tough situations. Historically, she’s done well as the underdog and will be in that same spot ever so slightly on Saturday. If she can clinch with Fernandes and ride her on the cage, she’ll have great opportunities to secure takedowns and control her opponent on the mat.

Why Gabriella Fernandes Will Win

Gabriella Fernandes is making the jump to the UFC on short notice after having won the Interim Flyweight Title over at LFA. She’s been absolutely dominating her opposition recently and can do it in all facets of the game. She has a very muscular frame and often has a strength advantage over her opponents. She throws insanely hard punches and snaps kicks with her thick legs. She’s a very violent striker and can do a lot of damage to her opponents in a hurry. If she gets in the clinch, she’ll rain hell with knees up to middle.

The main question for Fernandes will be her gas tank and stamina coming into a short notice bout. She’s had issues gassing out early in the past, so the hope is that she’s been working on her cardio in preparation for a fight. Her takedown defense isn’t stellar, so she’ll have to avoid the control Jasudavicius will try to gain over her. If she finds herself on top, however, she’ll look to cut Jasudavicius with her elbows.

Final Jasmine Jasudavicius-Gabriella Fernandes Prediction & Pick

Gabriella Fernandes is a very good prospect and is complete with her skills. It’s worrisome that her gas tank hasn’t been exposed and that she’s not good at defending takedowns, but if she can keep the fight standing, she’ll be able to get a win. There’s just too big of a strength disadvantage here for Jasudavicius; let’s take Gabriella Fernandes with the prediction.

Final Jasmine Jasudavicius-Gabriella Fernandes Prediction & Pick: Gabriella Fernandes (-134)