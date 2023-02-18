The Main Card of UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield will kick off with this exciting bout in the Lightweight (155lb) Division. The record holder for most UFC fights, Jim Miller, will look to add another W to his list as he faces off against the hungry challenger, Alexander Hernandez. Don’t miss second of the action as we open up the main card! Check out our UFC odds series for our Miller-Hernandez prediction and pick.

Jim Miller is 35-16 in his illustrious MMA career and has now won three fights in a row. His recent resurgence has seen him take down Erick Gonzalez, Nikolas Motta, and Donald Cerrone in rapid succession as the 39-year old will look to put together another winning streak. With no signs of stopping anytime soon, Miller hopes to add Hernandez to his long list of wins. Jim Miller stands 5’8″ with a 71-inch reach.

Alexander Hernandez is 13-6 in his professional career. He’s had 10 fights in the UFC now, splitting those at 5-5. He’s lost his last two fights in close contests with Renato Moicano and Billy Quarantillo. Hernandez decided to make the cut to featherweight for those fights and clearly, the cut didn’t fare him well as he’s now returning back to lightweight for this bout. He’ll look to gain momentum and get back to over .500 in the UFC against Miller. Hernandez stands 5’9″ with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Jim Miller-Alexander Hernandez Odds

Jim Miller: +186

Alexander Hernandez: -235

Over (1.5) rounds: -136

Under (1.5) rounds: +108

How to Watch Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Jim Miller Will Win

Jim Miller continues to surprise the MMA world every time he’s in the octagon. Just when you think Father Time will get the best of him, Miller defies the odds and manages to win in an assortment of ways. The wily veteran is a jiu-jistu expert and can submit opponents from just about anywhere. He’s great at stuffing takedowns and loves to trap opponents in his guillotine choke. While his hands have slowed with age, Miller continues to be an accurate striker and does a great job of conserving his energy throughout the fight.

Miller will be at a size disadvantage in this fight and will certainly be giving up some athleticism to the younger Hernandez. However, Miller seems to thrive in situations like this, using his creativity to get the better of opponents and put them in bad spots. Hernandez has been known to gas out; look for Miller to take advantage of his gas tank and push a pace against Hernandez. If it goes to the ground, Miller will look for submission opportunities to the arms.

Why Alexander Hernandez Will Win

Alexander Hernandez was lacking the same power and stamina he had at lightweight before his move down to featherweight, so the hope is that he’ll get some of that back in this matchup. However, you have to wonder if switching between weight classes can throw his rhythm off as he’s facing different sized opponents. Hernandez has shown that he has a great MMA skill set backed by his wrestling. He’s constantly improving his striking and hits like a truck, but he’ll have to improve his defense if he wants to avoid losing decisions.

This seems like the perfect spot for Hernandez to get a win against a much older opponent in Miller. Hernandez is super athletic and will have the faster movements, but he won’t be able to overcommit on a count of Miller’s jab. To win, Hernandez will have to use his strength and hold Miller down here.

Final Jim Miller-Alexander Hernandez Prediction & Pick

It’s always fun to watch Jim Miller fight as he’s constantly evolving his youthful game despite his age. I think the path for Hernandez is clear in that he just has to hold Miller down here and ground-and-pound him. He’ll be much stronger and more explosive. If he lands a few bombs, it’ll really start to test the chin of Miller. Barring any mental mistakes, Hernandez should win this fight handedly.

Final Jim Miller-Alexander Hernandez Prediction & Pick: Alexander Hernandez (-235)