The co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield will feature a bout in the Light Heavyweight Division between two fighters who are hungrier than ever for a win. Jordan Wright will be facing off against The Ultimate Fighter finalist Zac Pauga It’ll be a battle of the wills in this one, don’t miss the action as the main event follows! Check out our UFC odds series for our Wright-Pauga prediction and pick.

Jordan Wright is 12-4 in his MMA career but is just 2-4 in his stint with the UFC. He’s been on a bad losing streak and has dropped four of his last five fights, with his last three losses coming consecutively. He’s taken a beating in those losses but has done so at Middleweight (185lb). He’ll be moving up in weight and hoping to gain some extra miles on his chin without the cut as he welcomes Zac Pauga to the octagon. Wright stands 6’2″ with a 77-inch reach.

Zac Pauga is now 5-1 in his short MMA career and will be looking to get his first win in the UFC. Pauga made the finals of The Ultimate Fighter and fought Mohammed Usman for the contract opportunity, but lost in devastating fashion when he was knocked out cold by and Usman overhand. He’ll be looking for better luck this time out against Wright. Pauga stands 6’2″ with a 76-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Jordan Wright-Zac Pauga Odds

Jordan Wright: +225

Zac Pauga: -275

Over (1.5) rounds: +150

Under (1.5) rounds: -192

How to Watch Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Jordan Wright Will Win

Jordan Wright hasn’t done much recently to show he can win a UFC fight against a talented opponent. He has a decent striking skill set and is very active with spinning attacks. He can land hard on his opponents, but often fails to do so when he’s tired. He’s been at middleweight for most of his career and hasn’t seen any luck, most likely due to the big weight cut and compromised chin. Wright seems like he fits much better in this heavier division and also looks healthier on the scales.

Still, his chin will be the biggest question in this fight since he’s gotten finished badly in his last three fights. Jordan Wright is very strong and hard to pin down, but he struggles in the wrestling exchanges and doesn’t use his jiu-jitsu as much as he should. The biggest factor for Wright will be the motivation of not losing four straight as it’ll most likely be the last loss he has to endure in the UFC.

Why Zac Pauga Will Win

Zac Pauga looked like the sure-favorite to win the heavyweight contract for The Ultimate Fighter. He hasn’t been fighting for very long, so he lacks a ton of in-octagon experience. However, Pauga is a very smart fighter that is aggressive but does it in a controlled way. In his fight against Usman, Pauga was controlling the striking exchanges and winning most of the fight. His one mistake led to him getting brutally knocked out and missed out on the contract. Nevertheless, he’s back and ready to prove he belongs; this time at light heavyweight.

The weight cut will certainly be a big factor for Pauga. He looked drained on the scales at weigh-ins, showing that he may be looking to make this move in hopes he sizes up well against the other light heavyweights. He’ll be losing some of his power and chin with the cut and with a bigger opponent in Wright, Pauga will have to be careful when closing the distance.

Final Jordan Wright-Zac Pauga Prediction & Pick

Zac Pauga seems to be the more complete fighter, but lacks the experience that Wright has. Both fighters are coming off of tough losses, so they’ll both be fighting with an added motivation. With both of them moving weight classes and meeting in the middle, there’s no telling how the changes will affect their fighting styles. I don’t feel comfortable betting either fighter here, so let’s take the value with the over as both fighters will be hungry to stay in this fight for as long as possible.

Final Jordan Wright-Zac Pauga Prediction & Pick: OVER 1.5 rounds (+150)