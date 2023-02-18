The canvas will shake as two heavyweights square off on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield. Michigan’s own Josh Parisian will take on the newcomer and DWCS alum Jamal Pogues. These two big men are sure to put on a show! Check out our UFC odds series for our Parisian-Pogues prediction and pick.

Josh Parisian is 15-5 in his MMA career and has alternated wins and losses in his last five fights, going 3-2 since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. He was able to notch an impressive win in his last fight against another fighter making his debut when he finished Alan Badout via ground-and-pound TKO. He’ll be looking to give another fighter a rude welcome to the octagon as he takes on Jamal Pogues. Parisian stands 6’4″ and as a 79-inch reach.

Jamal Pogues is 9-3 in his MMA career and will be coming into this fight off a unanimous decision win in his DWCS fight, finally earning Pogues a contract. He actually appeared on the show once before and got the win, but the lackluster way in which he achieved it wasn’t enough for Dana to sign on the dotted line. He’ll be back and looking to make a statement in his debut. Jamal Pogues stands 6’3″ with 77-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Josh Parisian-Jamal Pogues Odds

Josh Parisian: +215

Jamal Pogues: -260

Over (2.5) rounds: -146

Under (2.5) rounds: +114

How to Watch Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Josh Parisian Will Win

Josh Parisian has been able to stay afloat in the UFC, but would like to see some more consistency with his performances. He has yet to record consecutive wins with the promotion, but will be confident to do so after getting a good win in his last time. Parisian is huge for the heavyweight division and is an imposing physical presence in the octagon. He has a good ground game and good striking, but fails to really shin in either department. His biggest strength is his massive reach and ability to control the striking distance with his opponents.

Parisian will have to fight smart against the debuting Pogues. Pogues is a prospect with a lot of promise, which is why the UFC trusts to put him in this spot on the main card. They also believe that Parisian is the perfect opponent stylistically with his length and takedown defense. He’ll have to be mindful as Pogues will certainly look to shoot in this one.

Why Jamal Pogues Will Win

As stated above, Jamal Pogues is a promising heavyweight coming into the main card to fight on his debut. The UFC believes they have a rising star in Pogues and think that his style of fighting is enough to gain him some fans. Pogues is very active as a heavyweight and bounces around the octagon. He has quick hands and likes to throw jabs while circling away from his opponent. Pogues is also one of the few heavyweights that enjoys to wrestle and scramble in transitions with opponents. If he takes the back, he’s in a great position to land heavy ground-and-pound shots.

To win this fight, Pogues will have to stay out of the striking distance of the longer Parisian. He’ll have to use his head movement and active feet to slip away from shots. Once he’s in close, look for Pogues to secure a body lock and look for the takedown. With Parisian’s takedown defense, it’s expected that Pogues will have to work in clinch situations and look for takedowns in creative ways. If he can get this fight to the ground, he’ll be able to secure a win.

Final Josh Parisian-Jamal Pogues Prediction & Pick

The odds makers predict this fight to go over the total of 2.5 rounds, predicting that Pogues will win a decision. My prediction is the same; Pogues will see success on the ground and try to keep Parisian there as long as possible. I expect this fight to take place a lot on the side of the cage as Pogues presses Parisian. Let’s go with Jamal Pogues to win; throw him in a parlay for value on the moneyline.

Final Josh Parisian-Jamal Pogues Prediction & Pick: Jamal Pogues (-260)