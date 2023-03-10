The Prelims of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili will conclude with this featured bout in the Heavyweight (265 lb) Division. Two winners from Dana White’s Contender Series will face off as Karl Williams (240 lbs) goes up against Poland’s Lukasz Brzeski (245 lbs). Don’t miss this fight as the Main Card follows immediately after! Check out our UFC odds series for our Williams-Brzeski prediction and pick.

Karl Williams is 7-1 as a mixed martial artist and will be making his UFC debut after a unanimous decision win on DWCS, earning a contract. A great athlete who can strike and wrestle well, he’ll look for his first win against a good opponent in Brzeski. Williams has three KO wins and four decisions to his name. He stands 6’3″ with a 79-inch reach.

Lukasz Brzeski is 8-2-1 in his career and will be making his second appearance in the UFC octagon after losing his debut fight to Martin Buday by a very close split decision that many fans thought he won. He had a controversial submission finish in DWCS, so he’ll be looking to make the most of this opportunity and get his first UFC win. Brzeski stands 6’4″ and has a 78.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Karl Williams-Lukasz Brzeski Odds

Karl Williams: -225

Lukasz Brzeski: +180

Over (2.5) rounds: -118

Under (2.5) rounds: -108

How to Watch Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Karl Williams Will Win

Karl Williams faced a very good Penn State wrestler in Jimmy Lawson for his Contender Series fight, and Williams was able to land all of his takedowns and wrestle himself to a decision win. His wrestling is on another level for this heavyweight division and he’ll look to make the most of it as his advantage over Brzeski. Williams is also a lifelong competitor in many disciplines including Track & Field, so he’s quite an athlete at this weight class and could even compete down weight if he wanted to. He’ll be the much faster fighter in there and odds makers have taken notice by making him the favorite.

Williams, at times, has lacked in the striking output and can get caught on the feet. Being light for the weight class, Williams will have to avoid taking any big power punches from strong heavyweights. There will only be a five-pound difference between him and Brzeski, so look for Williams to attack the wrestling if he wants to get a win here.

Why Lukasz Brzeski Will Win

Lukasz Brzeski has an interesting skill set and doesn’t fight much like a heavyweight at all. He’s rangy with his strikes and creative in clinch situations. He has long limbs that allow him leverage and he’s keen to work guys up against the fence, looking to land with short elbows and uppercuts. He’ll snap kicks up high and likes to work behind his long jab. Brzeski will be at a big disadvantage here in the wrestling department, but his two submission wins suggest he can find the choke when need-be.

Brzeski will have to cover up as his chin has been suspect at times. His output left a lot to be desired in his last fight, and doing the same here won’t work against Williams when he’s in the face of Brzeski. Brzeski will have to be active in his striking and mix in kicks to find success on the feet. He has yet to be taken down, so it’ll be a big task for Williams to get this one to the mat.

Final Karl Williams-Lukasz Brzeski Prediction & Pick

If Brzeski continues to fight as inconsistently as his last few times, he won’t survive the wrestling of Karl Williams. Brzeski has a chance to make this a close fight if they keep it standing, but I suspect Karl Williams will toss him around a few times given the large strength advantage. It should be a fun fight to watch given these are both relatively light heavyweight fighters. Let’s take Williams to win a close one here.

Final Karl Williams-Lukasz Brzeski Prediction & Pick: Karl Williams (-225)