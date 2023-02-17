Ranked Women’s UFC fighters will square off on the ESPN+ Prelims from the Bantamweight (135lb) Division. UFC veteran and No. 12 ranked Lina Lansberg will make the walk as the oldest fighter on the card against Brazil’s No. 13 ranked Mayra Bueno Silva. Both women look to break into the top-10 with a win. Check out our UFC odds series for our Lansberg-Bueno Silva prediction and pick.

Lina Lansberg is 10-7 in her MMA career and is coming into this fight on a bad three-fight skid. Losing to Karol Rosa, Pannie Kianzad, and Sara McMann consecutively and all to unanimous decisions, Lansberg will be fighting to keep her job and avoid release from the promotion. She’ll be looking for her first win since 2019 in this one against Bueno Silva. Lina Lansberg stands 5’7″ and has a 65.5-inch reach.

Mayra Bueno Silva is 9-2-1 in her pro MMA career and has gone 4-2-1 in the UFC. The DWCS alum is coming off back-to-back wins in her two most recent fights in which she beat Wu Yanan by unanimous decision and submitted Stephanie Egger via armbar. She’s beginning to come into her own as a fighter and will look for her third straight against Lansberg. Bueno Silva stands 5’6″ and has a 66.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Lina Lansberg-Mayra Bueno Silva Odds

Lina Lansberg: +370

Mayra Bueno Silva: -520

Over (2.5) rounds: -176

Under (2.5) rounds: +138

How to Watch Lina Lansberg vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Lina Lansberg Will Win

Lina Lansberg is coming into this fight looking for answers. She hasn’t had any luck in her last three fights and lost all to unanimous decision. She was out-struck by 60 on the total against Karol Rosa in her last match and failed to get up when being taken down. While Lansberg has a solid game all-around, she lacks punching power and can only be successful if her striking output is high.

Lansberg is no slouch on the ground and can defend very well from bottom position. Her weakness, however, is not being able to get up from the bottom if her opponent is pressuring too much. She’s shown that she has a great chin and is hard to put away as her last seven fights have all gone the distance. She’ll need to put together a complete performance to impress the judges and as the oldest fighter on this card, she’ll be looking to make an added statement.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player? JOIN THE CLUTCH NEWSLETTER🔥

Why Mayra Bueno Silva Will Win

Mayra Bueno Silva continues to improve each time she steps in the octagon. Early in her UFC tenure, she struggled with her stand-up game and would often get pieced up on the feet against better opponents. Her strength was always her slick jiu-jitsu and now, her striking has finally caught up with her ground skills. She was doing well in her fight with Stephanie Egger until she was taken down from the clinch. Spending time on her back, Bueno Silva got creative and was able to get an armbar from a bad position.

Bueno Silva credits some of her success to a sports psychologist and has had a shift in mindset in her recent fights. She’ll need to continue improving on her striking as well as her defense. Lena Lansberg will lead with her jab, so Bueno Silva will have to make sure her guard is up high. If she can find the right time to shoot for a takedown, she should be able to control Lansberg from the ground.

Final Lina Lansberg-Mayra Bueno Silva Prediction & Pick

While Lina Lansberg is a solid fighter with a good MMA career under her belt, it seems as though she already has one foot out of the door. Her recent performances have shown that she still has room to improve and at 41 years old, it’s hard for her to keep up with some of the new, incoming talent. I like Mayra Bueno Silva to get the win here. Since the line is juiced, look for a submission prop.

Final Lina Lansberg-Mayra Bueno Silva Prediction & Pick: Mayra Bueno Silva (-520); by Submission (+220)