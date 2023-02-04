The only other heavyweights not in the UFC Fight Night main event will square off when the main card is live from Las Vegas. The canvas will rumble as Poland’s Marcin Tybura takes on fellow veteran Blagoy Ivanov of Bulgaria. Check out our UFC odds series for our Tybura-Ivanov prediction and pick.

Marcin Tybura is 23-7 in his career coming into this fight and 4-1 in his last five fight. His last loss came against the much longer Alexander Volkov in a decision, but was quickly settled when he won his last time out against Alexandr Romanov. He has notable wins against the likes of Greg Hardy, Walt Harris, and Ben Rothwell. He’ll look to make one last run at the belt if he can get a win against his opponent tonight. Tybura stands 6’3″ and has a 78-inch reach.

Blagoy Ivanov is 19-4 in his pro career, but has split his six fights in the UFC 3-3. He’s faced tough competition in title challengers Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, but was able to get a win in his last fight against Marcos Rogerio de Lima. The 36-year old Southpaw from Bulgaria will look to notch another creative win against the much bigger Marcin Tybura. Blagoy Ivnov stands 5’10” with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Marcin Tybura-Blagoy Ivanov Odds

Marcin Tybura: -142

Blagoy Ivanov: +116

Over (2.5) rounds: -235

Under (2.5) rounds: +180

How to Watch Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN+

Time: 1:00 a.m. ET/ 10:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Marcin Tybura Will Win

Marcin Tybura will be the much longer fighter in this matchup. He’ll have a five inch advantage both in height and reach against Ivanov, a factor that the kickboxer should make the most of. Tybura is a former Grand Prix kickboxing champion with great hands and head movement. He uses footwork to move more like a light heavyweight and is keen to using his long legs as weapons when striking from distance. He’s deceptively flexible and can snap leg kicks to the head in a flash, so look for him to land those shots against Ivanov.

While Tybura is at the back end of his career, so is his opponent. Tybura will have the much bigger advantage in speed and movement; Ivanov is not fast by any means. With a pick-and-pop game like Tybura’s, the path to victory is simple in staying on the outside and moving out of Ivanov’s range. If he can do this, he’ll cruise to a decision win here.

Why Blagoy Ivanov Will Win

Blagoy Ivanov is a tricky fighter to handicap in the sense that he comes out each time looking different than the last. On a good day, Ivanov is able to work inside with sneaky boxing and then control his opponents on the ground. On a bad day, he moves slow and lacks output, serving as a walking heavybag. One thing is for sure, the Bulgarian is hard to put away. His last five fights have all gone to a decision.

Blagoy Ivanov’s biggest strength in this one will be his chin and his ability to cover up. If he can land a few big shots when countering Tybura’s punches, he may land enough to stun his opponent and get him backing up. Ivanov is not known to win pretty, so look for this fight to get stale at some points as Ivanov employs his steady, yet effective plan.

Final Marcin Tybura-Blagoy Ivanov Prediction & Pick

While Ivanov is slightly younger than Tybura, I think Tybura fights with more youth. He’ll be too fast for Ivanov if he’s bouncing around in the octagon. I would have bid Tybura as a bigger favorite here; let’s go with him for the great value in a spot he should be able to win.

Final Marcin Tybura-Blagoy Ivanov Prediction & Pick: Marcin Tybura -149