UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield Prelims will come to a close with the featured bout in the Lightweight (155lb) Division. Contender Series standout Nazim Sadykhov will face off against the promising Evan Elder. Both of these fighters can one day contend for the top of the division, don’t miss this fight! Check out our UFC odds series for our Sadykhov-Elder prediction and pick.

Nazim Sadykhov is 7-1 in his short career and will be in the debut spot after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. The former Fury FC fighter sealed the deal against his 9-1 opponent on DWCS with a devastating right hook to end the fight. He told Dana White, sitting cageside, to “sign me up.” He’s finally here and looking for his first win against a tough opponent. Sadykhov stands 5’10” with a 69-inch reach.

Evan Elder 7-1 in his career and lost his first fight in his UFC debut. He had a tough fight against another prospect in Preston Parsons, but was not able to do enough in the wrestling department as he fell to unanimous decision. Another young fighter that continues to evolve, Elder will try to learn from his mistakes and build upon his debut in this next fight. Evan Elder stands 5’10” with a 71-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Nazim Sadykhov-Evan Elder Odds

Nazim Sadykhov: -194

Evan Elder: +156

Over (2.5) rounds: -120

Under (2.5) rounds: -106

How to Watch Nazim Sadykhov vs. Evan Elder

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Nazim Sadykhov Will Win

Nazim Sadykhov is a very polished fighter with a strong skill set in both striking and grappling. He has powerful and quick hands that he couples with snapping leg kicks. He’s a very good wrestler and likes to control opponents from their back. He’s a product of Longo & Weidman MMA, meaning he has has a range of training partners including Champion Aljamain Sterling and his closest partner Matt Frevola. He feels as though Matt Frevola imitates a style similar to Elder’s and can provide him great looks during training camp.

Sadykhov has had nearly 15 weeks to prepare for this fight and claims to have had a smooth training camp. He’s certainly displayed skills that show he belong in the UFC, but he’ll have to be smart and not leave himself open against a guy like Elder. Sadykhov will have to be patient through the aggressiveness of Elder and counter with clean shots. If it goes to the mats, Sadykhov will have the clear advantage and will use his offensive wrestling to stifle Elder.

Why Evan Elder Will Win

Evan Elder had a tough performance in his last loss. Parsons out-struck him by a huge margin and got the takedowns whenever he wanted. After the fight, Evan Elder came clean about the fact that his shoulder was injured coming into his debut fight, but didn’t want to pass up the opportunity. He only had a week to prepare for the short notice bout and got absolutely worked in all aspects. He did, however, display a great chin and resiliency while his cardio barely wavered.

Evan Elder has very hard hands and throws them with great power. While his stance may be stiff at times, his hooks to the head can land through arm guards and wobble them in a hurry. He’s very strong through his takedown attempts and is a wild man when landing ground-and-pound. He’ll want to blitz Sadykhov early and throw him off with his level changes. The higher pressure Elder can push, the better chance he’ll have.

Final Nazim Sadykhov-Evan Elder Prediction & Pick

There’s no doubt that we’ll see a much improved Evan Elder in this fight, assuming his health and barring any injuries. He is a very tough guy to put out and will be a true test for the debut of Sadykhov. However, I think that Sadykhov has been ready for this moment for a long time and has the right training regimen in New Jersey to do it. Elder will put up a great fight, but I predict Nazim Sadykhov to get the win here.

Final Nazim Sadykhov-Evan Elder Prediction & Pick: Nazim Sadykhov (-194)