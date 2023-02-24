UFC action continues will this Prelim bout slated to take place in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division. Brazil’s Rafael Alves will be looking for his second UFC win as he welcomes the highly-touted prospect from Tajikistan Nurullo Aliev to the octagon. Don’t miss this highly anticipated debut! Check out our UFC odds series for our Alves-Aliev prediction and pick.

Rafael Alves is 20-11 in his mixed martial arts career but has only gone 1-2 since making his UFC debut. He notched a decent win over Marc Diakese in his second fight, but lost a bad fight to Damir Ismagulov and was TKO’d by a body shot at the hands of Drew Dober. Nevertheless, he has a world of martial arts experience against tough opposition so he’ll be excited to fight someone in their debut spot. Alves stands 5’8″ with a 68-inch reach.

Nurullo Aliev is 8-0 in his short career as a fighter and will be making his UFC debut in this fight after earning a contract on DWCS. In his audition fight, Aliev was able to showcase his suffocating wrestling and finish his opponent with nasty ground-and-pound. He has a massive following on social media and has drawn comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov with his fighting style. With a lot of hype and massive shoes to fill, Aliev becomes the first UFC fighter from Tajikistan and will be hungry for a win in his debut. Aliev stands 5’10” with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Rafael Alves-Nurullo Aliev Odds

Rafael Alves: +152

Nurullo Aliev: -188

Over (2.5) rounds: -105

Under (2.5) rounds: -115

How to Watch Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Rafael Alves Will Win

Rafael Alves is a stiff opponent to face for anyone making their debut. He throws very hard and will mix up his striking with kicks to the body and head. He starts off fights very hot and will be aggressive early on. He’s been susceptible to the take down as his defense isn’t great, but can he threaten from bottom position with a number of submissions.

Alves is very strong and hard to put away. He’ll certainly have a power advantage over Aliev in the striking department, but he’ll have to be careful when getting in close. Aliev is the bigger fighter, so Alves will have to strike at range with him and avoid situations where he can be taken down easily.

Why Nurullo Aliev Will Win

Nurullo Aliev is extremely promising with the way he’s mauled competition in the amateur circuits. He fights very similarly to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the way he suffocates opponents with his wrestling. Like a young Khabib, Aliev is still throwing wild, looping shots when on the feet, hoping to stun his opponent into a takedown. From there, he drapes them like a wet blanket and controls their wrists while landing big shots. He will take opponents to the side of the cage and tire them in the clinch. Aliev has very good cardio and can push a frantic pace.

This will be a massive step-up in competition for Aliev as he’s faced with a tough debut fight. In his previous fights, he’s shown that he can get cracked with big shots on the feet. He’s got a good chin that hasn’t been tested too much, which will serve him well as he can definitely be tested in this fight. Aliev will also need to check the leg kicks if Alves starts throwing them, he’s hardly done so in any of his previous fights. Look for Aliev to follow his simple gameplan and take Alves down quickly.

Final Rafael Alves-Nurullo Aliev Prediction & Pick

This is as tough as a debut fight can get for Aliev and a dominant win would say a lot about his UFC potential. Many are touting him as a future title contender, so he’ll have to really show out in this spot. I predict Alves will put Aliev through some adversity and maybe even steal a few moments of this fight. But, in the end, Sambo wrestling usually prevails in these types of matchups. Look for Nurullo Aliev to impress some people here.

Final Rafael Alves-Nurullo Aliev Prediction & Pick: Nurullo Aliev (-188)