Another very close matchup is set to take place on the UFC Fight Night Main Card as we continue our odds and picks series with another fight in the Bantamweight Division. No. 14 ranked Russian Said Nurmagomedov will take on the surging Jonathan Martinez from Texas in one of the better skill matchups of this card. Check out our UFC odds series for our Nurmagomedov-Martinez prediction and pick.

Said Nurmagomedov is 17-2 in his career and has gone on a 6-1 run since joining the UFC. While his last name is familiar, there’s no blood relation to legend Khabib, but Said continues to train with the crop of Dagestani fighters in the UFC. He’s won his last four consecutive fights and will look to add another win against another fighter on a winning streak in Martinez. Nurmagomedov stands 5’8″ and has a 70-inch reach.

Jonathan Martinez is 17-4 in his career and has gone 8-3 with the UFC. A wild striker early in his career, Martinez traded wins for losses and showed his promise to finish a fight. Martinez returned after a loss to Davey Grant and went on to reel off four straight wins, including a TKO via leg kicks against Cub Swanson in his last time out. He’ll have a huge test in facing a ranked fighter for the first time. Martinez stands 5’8″ with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Said Nurmagomedov-Jonathan Martinez Odds

Said Nurmagomedov: -260

Jonathan Martinez: +205

Over (2.5) rounds: -182

Under (2.5) rounds: +142

How to Watch Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Said Nurmagomedov Will Win

Said Nurmagomedov is a very skilled striker and picks his shots with great accuracy. He’s active with his hands and likes to throw legs kicks at range. His ground game is equally as dangerous and he’s quick to chase the submission rather than hold position. Nurmagomedov likes to stand and strike with opponents, later relying on his wrestling once his opponents are tired. He’s won two of his last five fights by submission and will be in a good spot to do so against the quick scrambles of Martinez.

The one issue Nurmagomedov has had with his game has been his cardio. He often strikes at a high output and likes to wrestle, so his gas tank has been questionable at times. He can’t gas out too early against Martinez who has a good motor, so it’ll be smart for Said to find the takedown early and steal a round from top position. Look for him to wait for Martinez to make a mistake in transition and lock up a choke. Otherwise, he’ll have to be sharp on the feet as Martinez has the faster hands.

Why Jonathan Martinez Will Win

Jonathan Martinez suffered a tough loss to Davey Grant, but has been on a tear with his striking for the last four fights. He’s really found his footing in the octagon and believes he can win any fight from a striking standpoint. He has very slick boxing and lands a ton on his counter shots. While he doesn’t land the hardest, Martinez is often landing in bunches and putting wear on his opponents. He capable on the ground and has never been submitted while notching two submission wins of his own. He’s very active in wrestling transitions and can hurt opponents with elbows when in close.

Martinez has been in some tough contests in the UFC and this one will be no different. He’ll have a slight advantage in the striking with his boxing, but will have to work hard to stop the takedowns. He actually has very good takedown defense at 70% and can land knees up the middle when stuffing attempts. If this fight stays on the feet, Martinez has a real chance to outbox Nurmagomedov.

Final Said Nurmagomedov-Jonathan Martinez Prediction & Pick

I think Jonathan Martinez will stun a lot of people here with his proficiency on the feet. Eventually, Said will work for a takedown and probably land a few. It’s hard to say how well Martinez will be able to get out from underneath, but if he can stuff a few takedowns and wear on Nurmagomedov’s spirit, he’ll be able to pour it on in the boxing. Let’s take Jonathan Martinez here as the live dog.

Final Said Nurmagomedov-Jonathan Martinez Prediction & Pick: Jonathan Martinez (+205)