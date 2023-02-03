Featured “Road to the UFC’ bouts continue during UFC Fight Night with this finale in the bantamweight division. Talented prospects Toshiomo Kazama and Rinya Nakamura will face off on fighting’s biggest stage when the action gets underway from Las Vegas. Check out our UFC odds series for our Kazama-Nakamura prediction and pick.

Toshiomo Kazama has a professional record of 10-2. He’s 4-1 in his last five fights and has finished the majority of his wins by way of submission. He won the first fight of this tournament by unanimous decision and later advanced to the finals after his opponent pulled out of their semi-final fight. Neverthless, the talented jiu-jitsu artist earned his spot in the final and will look to earn a contract as well. Kazama stands 5’7″ and has a 69-inch reach.

Rinya Nakamura is unbeaten in his MMA career at 6-0. He won his first two fights of this tournament by submission and TKO, respectively. Though his MMA experience is limited, Nakamura has a lifetime of training as a freestyle wrestler where he won the U23 World Championship. Since, he’s retired from wrestling and has been pursuing a career in mixed martial arts. He’ll look to impose his world-class skills on yet another opponent as a heavy favorite in this matchup. Nakamura stands 5’7″ with a 68.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Toshiomo Kazama-Rinya Nakamura Odds

Toshiomo Kazama: +330

Rinya Nakamura: -480

Over (2.5) rounds: +158

Under (2.5) rounds: -205

How to Watch Toshiomo Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Toshiomo Kazama Will Win

Toshiomo Kazama has shown great promise as a UFC prospect. The 25 year old from Japan regularly competes in jiu-jistu tournaments and has an IBJJF title to his name. He’s keen to work submissions off of his back and is often most dangerous in compromised positions. Against a powerful top-wrestler like Nakamura, Kazama will have to be sharp on his back and active in throwing up submissions with his legs.

As a striker, he sometimes stands straight up and can be stiff. He does a good job at covering up, often at the expense at some of his output. He’s shown improvements each time out but will have to be perfect as he’s suffering a strength disadvantage against Nakamura and the wrestling. Billed as a large underdog, Toshiomo Kazama will have to get creative on the ground and hope Nakamura gasses out.

Why Rinya Nakamura Will Win

Rinya Nakamura was many people’s pick to win the tournament from the beginning and now he’s in the spot to do so. The 27 year old Japanese fighter was already on radars for his accredited wrestling expertise. He’s been able to transition into MMA very well as his suffocating style continues to wreak havoc on his opponents. Each time out, his striking has gotten better and is becoming a scary sight to see as he continues to improve.

Nakamura has very heavy hands and will throw them from in close. With his wrestling always being a factor, he’s able to take risks and fight freely on the feet. While his striking continues to catch up, it can’t be stressed enough how sharp and precise his wrestling is. He’s super athletic and strong enough to hold all of his opponents down thus far. He’ll certainly rely on his strengths and be mindful of his opponent’s jiu-jitsu as this one goes to the ground.

Final Toshiomo Kazama-Rinya Nakamura Prediction & Pick

Both of these fighters are bright prospects. However, Nakamura’s trajectory seems higher at this point. Make no mistake, Toshiomo Kazama will be a threat to submit this entire fight. But the wrestling of Nakamura will prove to be the great equalizer as he does damage on the feet as well. Not much value with the heavy line, look for a TKO/KO.

Final Toshiomo Kazama-Rinya Nakamura Prediction & Pick: Rinya Nakamura -480; by KO/TKO +100