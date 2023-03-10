We continue our UFC odds and pick series with another matchup on Saturday’s Fight Night card from Las Vegas. Tyson Nam will face off against Bruno Silva on the prelims in the Flyweight (125 lb) Division. Expect an exciting fight out of these two explosive fighters! Check out our UFC odds series for our Nam-Silva prediction and pick.

Tyson Nam is 21-12-1 in his mixed martial arts career and has gone 3-3 in the UFC. Despite a rocky start with the promotion, Nam has managed to win three of his last four fights (all by KO) and will be coming in hot as he defeated Ode Osbourne with a right hook early in his last fight. He’ll try to continue his recent success with another KO over Silva. Nam stands 5’7″ and has a 68-inch reach.

Bruno Silva is 12-5-2 in his career and is 2-2-1 with the UFC. Also enduring a tough adjustment to UFC competition early on, Bruno Silva has found his stride and is on a two fight winning streak that saw him earn knockouts over JP Buys and Victor Rodriguez. He’ll have a big step-up in competition against another strong boxer in Nam. Bruno Silva stands 5’4″ and has a 66-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Tyson Nam-Bruno Silva Odds

Tyson Nam: +160

Bruno Silva: -200

Over (2.5) rounds: +100

Under (2.5) rounds: -128

How to Watch Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Tyson Nam Will Win

Tyson Nam will be coming into this one after a really good KO win over Ode Osbourne in which he suffered no damage. It’s a relief for Nam after he endured a three-round war with Matt Schnell, dropping a split decision in one of the best fights of 2021. Nam has showed a true warrior spirit and is willing to stand and bang with anyone in the division. He has tremendous power for the weight class and can put the lights out with one punch. While his ground game isn’t as sharp, he’s kept his fights standing with a 100% takedown defense.

Nam is a methodical striker and is heavy on his front foot with a modified Muay Thai stance. He inches forward with his hands up and moves his head in order to find angles to his opponent’s chin. If he can close the distance and land clean, he often does so with enough power to put his opponent out. Look for Nam to dart quickly in and out of range until the right time to strike appears.

Why Bruno Silva Will Win

Bruno Silva has looked sensational in his last two wins and is beginning to find his power in the flyweight division. His last two wins have been thunderous knockouts against solid competition. His striking continues to become more dangerous with each fight and he can rely on his jiu-jitsu black belt if the fight hits the mat. He’ll have an advantage in the grappling over Nam, so look for Silva to close the distance and go for the takedown if things get rocky. Being the smaller fighter, he’ll have to work especially hard to get the takedowns against Nam.

On the feet, Silva is a vicious counter-puncher that does his worst damage from his back foot. He does a good job of moving his head and slipping punches. He then looks to counter with uppercuts and hooks, particularly from his power right hand. If Silva can get Nam to over-commit with some of his strikes, he could have a solid opportunity to land big shots. Silva likes to throw the overhand right, so look for his to try and tie up Nam and open him up for a shot.

Final Tyson Nam-Bruno Silva Prediction & Pick

This will be a very close fight as both men have similar styles to one another. If they choose to stand in the pocket and exchange punches, this one will end early, no telling who lands the lucky shot. However, Silva will have the advantage if the fight hits the ground. It’ll be anyone’s fight from the striking perspective, so we’ll take Bruno Silva to get the win as he has the only advantage in this close fight.

Final Tyson Nam-Bruno Silva Prediction & Pick: Bruno Silva (-205)