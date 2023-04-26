IMG Academy has been sold by Endeavor to a private equity firm, BPEA EQT. Known for its world-class facilities and training programs, IMG Academy has produced more than 30,000 students since its inception, according to Front Office Sports. The academy, based out of Bradenton, Florida, supports student athlete’s development from inception to graduation, including boarding schools and camps.

The deal was announced just three weeks after the recent merger between WWE and UFC, which is currently owed by Endeavor.

IMG Academy has a storied history in all major sports. Notable alumni include tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, as well as NFL players like Daniel Faalele and NBA players like Michael Beasley and Kenyon Martin Jr. The institution has built a reputation for producing well-rounded student-athletes who excel in both sports and academics.

The acquisition by BPEA EQT serves as a testament to the growing influence and investment in private education. As the sector continues to expand, schools like IMG Academy and NORD Anglia Education are leading the way in providing students with top-notch educational experiences and opportunities.

The sale is a significant event in the sports world. BPEA EQT’s acquisition of IMG Academy is expected to close during the third quarter of 2023. It demonstrates a continued commitment to investing in and growing educational institutions that cater to the unique needs of student-athletes. IMG Academy’s legacy of excellence in sports and academics is set to continue as it joins the BPEA EQT family, paving the way for the success of its current and future student-athletes.