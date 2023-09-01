UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak continues with the featured fight on the prelims in the featherweight division between Morgan Charriere and Manolo Zecchini. Charriere is coming into his UFC debut on the heels of three consecutive wins meanwhile, Zecchini comes into his debut fight with back-to-back knockout victories. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Charriere-Zecchini prediction and pick.

Morgan Charriere (18-9-1) has extensive MMA experience outside the UFC, especially for someone who is just 27 years old. He was the former Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion and he was on the UFC's radar for quite some time now. He finally gets to make that walk to the octagon to show out for the fans when he takes on Manolo Zecchini this weekend in Paris, France.

Manolo Zecchini (11-3) is one of the very few Italian UFC fighters on the roster when he comes into his UFC debut. He is coming off of two consecutive knockout victories while spending most of his MMA career on the Italian MMA regional scene most recently fighting for Venator FC. Zecchini will be looking to put his name on the map with another knockout victory when he takes on Morgan Charriere this weekend at UFC Paris.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Paris Odds: Morgan Charriere-Manolo Zecchini Odds

Morgan Charriere: -355

Manolo Zecchini: +270

Over 2.5 Rounds: -102

Under 2.5 Rounds: -126

How to Watch Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Morgan Charriere Will Win

Morgan Charriere is one of the top prospects in the featherweight division outside of the UFC. He was once the Cage Warriors featherweight champion until he lost a very close split decision to Jordan Vucenic and since losing his featherweight title he has gone 3-1 with back-to-back stoppage victories coming into his UFC debut against Italy's Manolo Zecchini.

Charriere is one of the most experienced regional fighters to get a UFC contract in recent memory. He is only 27 years old and he has 28 professional fights which is unheard of for a UFC debutant. Charriere is a very well-rounded fighter who can defend the takedowns well but can crack on the feet. His opponent Manolo Zecchini will oblige in a stand-up affair where Morgan Charriere should be the one landing the heavier shots that could potentially put away Zecchini midway through the fight.

Why Manolo Zecchini Will Win

Manolo Zecchini will now be the second UFC fighter from Italy that fights for the UFC, the only other fighter from Italy that is in the UFC is Marvin Vettori. Zecchini has spent all of his time on the Italian MMA regional scene where he fought for Venator FC which is the top promotion in Italy. Zecchini is heavy-handed like most Italian fighters that have come through the UFC ranks. Of his 11 victories, nine of them have been knockout which will need to come in handy against a dangerous opponent like Morgan Charriere.

This will certainly be a step up in competition for Zecchini as he didn't fight the best competition in his time in Italy but that doesn't make it any less of a threat to Charriere's debut. Zecchini throws some heat right from the get-go and if he lands he will be sending a message to Charriere early in this fight. With fighting Charriere you need to start fast and really push the pace which is something Zecchini could do, if he is able to do that he will be able to land on Charriere to where he can get another knockout on his resume or the decision victory.

Final Morgan Charriere-Manolo Zecchini Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a scrap between these two featherweight debutants. Both Charriere and Zecchini have the power to knock each other out so it's going to whoever is able to land the damaging blow first. Charriere is more geared toward getting the finish than Zecchini is in this particular matchup. He is exceptionally hard to finish as he has never been knocked out in his professional career and he is so well-rounded he will never give Zecchini the opportunity to land something clean on him in this matchup. It will be up to Zecchini to make this fight turn into a brawl because the more the fight looks clean the more it favors Charriere. Ultimately, Zechhini will be looking to push the pace early and be the aggressor which will have winning early minutes until Charriere is able to get his time down which he then eventually lands something hard and puts him out inside two rounds.

Final Morgan Charriere-Manolo Zecchini Prediction & Pick: Morgan Charriere (-355), Under 2.5 Rounds (-126)