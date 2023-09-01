UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak continues on the prelims with a fight in the women's bantamweight division between Nora Cornolle and Joselyne Edwards. Cornolle is coming into her UFC debut on the heels of six consecutive wins meanwhile, Edwards has won three straight for the first time in her UFC career as she comes into this matchup. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Cornolle-Edwards prediction and pick.

Nora Cornolle (6-1) comes into her UFC debut with six consecutive finishes with her last four coming by way of knockout or TKO. She is a promising bantamweight prospect who has fought for the UAE Warriors promotion in Abu Dhabi. Cornolle will be looking to put her name on the map with the biggest win of her career when she takes on Joselyne Edwards this weekend in Paris, France.

Joselyne Edwards (8-2) has quietly put on a three-fight winning streak together coming into this fight this weekend against UFC debutant Nora Cornolle. Edwards has had a tough time with the scale in her last two fights and could be in trouble if she were to miss weight for a third consecutive time. She will look to keep her winning ways going all while hoping to be on weight when she takes on Nora Cornelle this weekend at UFC Paris.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Paris Odds: Nora Cornolle-Joselyne Edwards Odds

Nora Cornolle: -102

Joselyne Edwards: -120

Over 2.5 Rounds: -180

Under 2.5 Rounds: +140

How to Watch Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Nora Cornolle Will Win

There have been concerns about Edwards potentially missing weight for this fight. However, Cornolle has downplayed these concerns and stated that she is willing to fight Edwards even if she weighs 154 pounds. This shows that Cornolle is mentally prepared for any scenario and is not letting Edwards' weight be a distraction.

Cornolle is a skilled striker with a background in Muay Thai. She has a high volume of strikes and is known for her accuracy and power. If she can keep the fight standing, she has a good chance of outstriking Edwards and securing a victory. While Cornolle's striking is her strongest asset, she also has a solid ground game. She has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has won fights by submission in the past. If the fight goes to the ground, Cornolle has the skills to defend herself and potentially submit Edwards.

Why Joselyne Edwards Will Win

Joselyne Edwards is a well-rounded fighter with a versatile skill set. She has showcased her striking abilities, but she is also proficient in grappling and submissions. This versatility could give her an advantage in adapting to Cornolle's style and finding openings to exploit.

Edwards is also known for her aggressive fighting style. She constantly pushes the pace and looks to engage her opponents. This aggression can put Cornolle on the back foot and force her to fight defensively, potentially leading to mistakes and openings for Edwards to capitalize on. This is what Edwards has been able to do in her previous fights where she won the fight by close split decisions with the judge's giving her the win on more than one occasion.

Final Nora Cornolle-Joselyne Edwards Prediction & Pick

This has all the makings of yet another close split decision type of fight from either fighter. Cornolle is one to throw basic combinations in order to get in close and clinch up with her opponents and control them. Whereas Edwards is one to throw a ton of volume at a distance but doesn't land anything devastating so she is just in there to outwork her opponents. There have been times when Edwards has been controlled in the clinch for long extended periods of time which has lost her minutes in the past but she then would make up for it with sheer grit and volume to battle back into those fights late and just pull away in the end.

It's going to be up to Cornolle to be the aggressor and outpace Edwards for the entirety of this fight and just not let her get going because once Edwards is in a groove at a distance it's hard to take her out of it. Ultimately, Cornolle will look to come forward and look to be the aggressor early even having some control in the clinch but it will be Edwards pulling away late as she always does with just sheer volume and just being the busier fighter to yet another split decision victory.

Final Nora Cornolle-Joselyne Edwards Prediction & Pick: Joselyne Edwards (-120), Over 2.5 Rounds (-180)