UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak kicks off the prelims with a fight that will contested at a 140-pound catchweight between Zarah Fairn and Jacquelin Cavalcanti. Fairn is still winless in her UFC career losing three straight coming into this matchup meanwhile, Cavalcanti is coming into her UFC debut on the heels of three straight wins. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Fairn-Cavalcanti prediction and pick.

Zarah Fairn (6-5) has certainly not looked good in her short stint with the UFC, losing each of her three fights with the promotion and most recently losing a unanimous decision against Josiane Nunes at UFC 283. After Hailey Cowan pulled out of this fight two weeks ago, she will now be taking on UFC newcomer Jacqueline Cavalcanti.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti (5-1) is the former Legacy Fighting Alliance women's bantamweight champion and is now stepping in on just about two weeks' notice to take a fight in front of a sold-out crowd in Paris, France against Zarah Fairn. She will be looking to continue her winning ways while putting on a show for the fight fans and making a name for herself this weekend at UFC Paris.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Paris Odds: Zarah Fairn-Jacqueline Cavalcanti Odds

Zarah Fairn: +300

Jacqueline Cavalcanti: -400

Over 2.5 Rounds: -130

Under 2.5 Rounds: +102

How to Watch Zarah Fairn vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Zarah Fairn Will Win

Zarah Fairn came into the start of her UFC career with some promise. She was tall and long for the division and had four knockouts or TKO wins in her six wins. Unfortunately, her luck ran out quite fast the moment she stepped inside the octagon. She is now winless in her first three fights with the UFC and is coming into this matchup in her home country of France desperate for a win.

Fairn will be taking on UFC debutant Jacqueline Cavalcanti after her original opponent Hailey Cowan had to pull out of yet another fight just two weeks ago. She normally will have a size advantage in her fights but here against Cavalcanti, she will be the one with the size disadvantage. Fairn may not have to power advantage in this matchup but she will have the speed and the ability to stick and move. That will be the best chance for her to beat the surging prospect and finally get her first win inside the octagon in from of her home crowd.

Why Jacqueline Cavalcanti Will Win

Jacqueline Cavalcanti is the former Legacy Fighting Alliance Women's Bantamweight Champion, she relinquished her new title to step in on short notice to take on Zarah Fairn in hostile territory on just two weeks' notice. She comes into her debut on the heels of three straight victories with two of those victories coming by knockout or TKO.

Cavalcanti has some size on her opponent Fairn that she will need to utilize to get her first win inside the octagon. The power difference will also be substantial in this matchup. As long as Cavalcanti is landing, she will be the one who will be landing the more impactful shots. As long as Cavalcanti fights her fight, she should be able to come in and make a name for herself in her debut.

Final Zarah Fairn-Jacqueline Cavalcanti Prediction & Pick

Zarah Fairn is coming into her homecoming fight searching for her first win in her UFC career all while trying to save her career. She has had a rough going in her UFC career dropping all three fights in her time with the promotion and this fight certainly will not get any easier than her previous two fights. Fairn does her best work when she's operating in space but her lack of power has been her downfall and that will be her downfall in this matchup as well.

Jacqueline Cavalcante isn't a known commodity to most UFC fans but they certainly will know her name after she makes her UFC debut this weekend in Paris, France. She will have the size, strength, and power advantages in this fight and she knows how to utilize those advantages well in her fights. As long as she is able to walk down Fairn and get inside the pocket she should have no problems laying hands on her. Ultimately, Fairn will attempt to keep this fight on the outside and utilize her movement to stay out of the reach of Cavalcante but Cavalcante will be the one marching forward, getting on the inside of the reach of Fairn and landing heavy shots which will get the unanimous decision nod and her first UFC win.

Final Zarah Fairn-Jacqueline Cavalcanti Prediction & Pick: Jacqueline Cavalcanti (-400), Over 2.5 Rounds (-130)