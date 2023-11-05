UFC Sao Paulo delivered for the fight fans which broke records for the largest attendance for a UFC event in history in Sao Paulo.

UFC Sao Paulo took place on Saturday, November 4th, at the Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The event was a huge success, shattering attendance records for an event in Sao Paulo with a sold-out crowd of 10,792 in attendance which broke records for the largest attendance for a UFC event. The event was streamed on ESPN+ and featured a total of 10 fights, including a main event between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis.

The main event of UFC Sao Paulo saw Jailton Almeida dominate Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight bout. Almeida had little trouble disposing of Lewis, winning the fight via unanimous decision. Almeida was in control from the start, using his superior grappling skills to take Lewis down and control him on the ground. Lewis was unable to mount any significant offense throughout the fight, and Almeida was able to cruise to a comfortable victory.

The fight of the night was awarded to Nicolas Dalby vs. Gabriel Bonfim. The fight was a back-and-forth battle that saw both fighters have their moments. In the end, Dalby was able to get the TKO victory in the second round giving Bonfim his first professional loss and in front of his home crowd. Bonfim didn’t leave empty-handed though, as he took home an extra $50K for his role in the Fight of the Night.

The UFC handed out two Performance of the Night bonuses after Saturday’s card. The first was awarded to Vitor Petrino, who kept his undefeated record intact jaw-dropping knockout win against Modestas Bukauskas. The second and last performance bonus was awarded to Elves Brener who one-punch knocked out short-notice replacement Kaynan Kruschewsky which had him face first on the canvas.

UFC Brazil was a great event that featured some exciting fights and impressive performances. The sold-out crowd in Sao Paulo was treated to a night of great fights, and the UFC handed out some well-deserved bonuses to the fighters who put on exceptional performances. With the success of this event, it is clear that the UFC is continuing to grow in popularity in Brazil and around the world.