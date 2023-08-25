UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs.Chan Sung Jung continues on the prelims with a fight in the welterweight division between Billy Goff and Yusaku Kinoshita. Goff is coming into his UFC debut off six straight wins meanwhile, Kinoshita is coming off his first UFC loss in his debut fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Goff-Kinoshita prediction and pick.

Billy Goff (8-2) was able to impress Dana White and the matchmakers with his performance on last year's Contender Series. He will now be making his long-awaited UFC debut while being on the shelf for a year as he takes on fellow Contender Series alumni Yusaku Kinoshita in Singapore this Saturday morning.

Yusaku Kinoshita (6-2) also cut his cloth on the Contender Series last year when he folded Jose Henrique Souza in the third round to secure his contract. His hype didn't last long when he lost his UFC debut against Adam Fugitt but he is back in action in just six months looking to right the ship and get his first UFC win when he takes on Billy Goff this weekend.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Singapore Odds: Billy Goff-Yusaku Kinoshita Odds

Billy Goff: +116

Yusaku Kinoshita: -136

How to Watch Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 5:00 a.m. ET/ 3:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Billy Goff Will Win

Billy Goff quickly turned into a fan favorite with his performance on the Contender Series. He got dropped early in that fight against Shimon Smotritsky but battled through adversity to come back to finish him in the first round. Goff is a fighter who looks to come forward and put the pressure on his opponent looking to out-dog them until one of them goes down.

Looking at Yusaku Kinoshita's last fight, that is something that can certainly work wonders. Kinoshita was pressured from the get-go against Adam Fugitt which had him flustered and eventually broke in the first round. Billy Goff will make this an ugly dog fight which is something he excels in but if he lets this fight be technical on the outside it could be a short night for him. As long as he is the one who is coming forward and making Kinoshita move backward he can break him and get the seventh finish of his career.

Why Yusaku Kinoshita Will Win

Yusaku Kinoshita showed his capabilities in his Contender Series fight against a much bigger fighter Jose Henrique Souza where he knocked him out emphatically while battering him for the majority of the fight leading up to that point. He does a good job when he can operate in space with his wide karate-style stance. Kinoshita also does a great job at countering with straight punches will will work against a forward pressure fighter like Goff.

Goff has a one-track mind and that is to come forward and brawl it out with his opponents until they break and he gets the finish. While that worked for Fugitt, it may not work for Goff when he has Kinoshita throwing heavy hands his way. We've seen Goff get dropped on numerous occasions leading up to his Contender Series debut and right on queue Goff gets dropped early by Smotritsky. This bodes well for the heavy-handed Kinoshita who has four wins by knockout or TKO as long as he is able to counter and keep this fight at his range.

Final Billy Goff-Yusaku Kinoshita Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap in the welterweight division for however long it lasts. These two fighters are finishers through and through and it is hard to expect this fight seeing the judge's scorecards. On the feet, Kinoshita seems to be the cleaner striker with much more stopping power and there is a very good chance that he chin-checks Billy Goff early in round one. If Goff can somehow recover like he has done time and time again he can certainly outpace Kinoshita and break him down the stretch. With that said, it is never a good idea to wager on a guy who has to fight through adversity and get hurt in a vast majority of his fights against someone who is known for their striking power. Ultimately, Billy Goff will be pushing the pace early and being the aggressor only to get hit with a perfectly timed counter right hand that Yusaku Kinoshita drops him with to only then pounce to get the TKO finish.

Final Billy Goff-Yusaku Kinoshita Prediction & Pick: Yusaku Kinoshita (-148)