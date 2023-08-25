We're back with another prediction and pick for UFC Singapore as the Prelims continue on ESPN+. This next fight takes place in the Women's Flyweight (115 lb) Division as China's Liang Na takes on Denver's JJ Aldrich. Check out our UFC odds series for our Na-Aldrich prediction and pick.

Liang Na (19-6) is still searching for her first UFC win after losing back-to-back fights to start her stint with the promotion. She was TKO'd in both of those bout and was scheduled to take an evenly-matched opponent in Brogan Walker. Since the fight fell out, Na will face Aldrich as she tries to grab her first win. Liang Na stands 5'5″ with a 67-inch reach.

JJ Aldrich (11-6) has gone 7-5 since joining the UFC back in 2016. She went on an impressive run that saw her notch consecutive wins over Courtney Casey, Vanessa Demopoulos, and Gillian Robertson. After a step-up in competition, Aldrich went on to lose consecutive bouts against Erin Blanchfield and Ariane Lipski. She'll have a chance to get back in the win column as a massive favorite here. Aldrich stands 5'5″ with a 67.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Singapore Odds: Liang Na-JJ Aldrich Odds

Liang Na: +470

JJ Aldrich: -700

How to Watch Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 5:00 a.m. ET/ 2:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Liang Na Will Win

Liang Na is still looking for her footing in the UFC as she tries to get her first win. She saw a lot of success in regional Asian circuits and has managed to win 11 of her fights by way of submission. She's very aggressive with her grappling and is adamant about finding submission opportunities. Her striking is still coming along, but she has a solid base and shows room for improvement. To win this fight, Na will have to force JJ Aldrich into a compromised position and capitalize on the smallest opening for a submission.

The glaring issue with Na here would be her level of competition. While her record may seem sturdy at 19-6, she has yet to notch a win in a significant promotion like the UFC or Bellator where she finished at 0-1. Facing JJ Aldrich will be a massive test for her in her third UFC fight and it may be the toughest spot for her to find that elusive first win. Nevertheless, she'll have her Asian fans behind her as she tries to pull of the massive upset.

Why JJ Aldrich Will Win

JJ Aldrich had an impressive run where she disposed of three solid fighters in consecutive fashion and proved her worth as a Flyweight contender. She's incredibly consistent with her striking, particularly her jab, and has great ability to follow a specific game plan with each fight. She relies heavily on finding her range in the striking and will constantly feed her lead jab once she finds it. She's comfortable swinging in the pocket and has shown off a solid chin in the past. Look for her to welcome the fiery exchanges with her opponent in this one.

To win this fight, JJ Aldrich will have to cut Na's movement off with her jab and keep her on her back foot. Na struggles with her striking when back pedaling, so Aldrich should look to use her frame and impose her presence on Na. Up against the cage, Aldrich is the much stronger fighter and could see success if she works for the takedown. On the ground, her top pressure is solid enough to hold Liang Na down, but she'll have to be wary of any submission attempts from the bottom.

Final Liang Na-JJ Aldrich Prediction & Pick

Liang Na would have been much better off fighting Brogan Walker in her last cancelled bout, but this discrepancy in experience may be too big for her to handle. Na has yet to find a win in a significant promotion and JJ Aldrich has hung in with some of the top fighters in this division. There's a valid reason she's listed as a such a heavy favorite and our prediction lies for her to get the win here.

Aldrich doesn't possess a ton of finishing power and she has yet to notch a win by submission. When she wins, she does so by decision 82% of the time. There's not much value to be had anywhere else, so let's side with the over and Aldrich's decision prop.

Final Liang Na-JJ Aldrich Prediction & Pick: JJ Aldrich (-700)