UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs.Chan Sung Jung continues on the main card with a fight in the bantamweight division between Rinya Nakamura and Fernie Garcia. Nakamura is an undefeated prospect coming in with seven consecutive wins meanwhile, Garcia is still searching for his first UFC win coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his career. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Nakamura-Garcia prediction and pick.

Rinya Nakamura (7-0) is one of the top prospects fighting out of Japan. He burst onto the scene when he ran through the Road to UFC tournament en route to his UFC contract. He is now making his UFC debut as he looks to continue his success when he takes on Fernie Garcia in a bantamweight matchup in Singapore.

Fernie Garcia (10-3) hasn't had the same kind of luck as Nakamura as he has lost each of his fight two fights with the promotion after receiving a contract with a win on the Contender Series. His UFC career will be on the line when he takes on Rinya Nakamura this Saturday in Singapore.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Singapore Odds: Rinya Nakamura-Fernie Garcia Odds

Rinya Nakamura: -900

Fernie Garcia: +610

How to Watch Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Rinya Nakamura Will Win

Rinya Nakamura is looking like one of the best prospects to come out of Japan in a while. He is a Japan national championship wrestler who's got some serious one-punch knockout power. He has won each of his last two fights by knockout in a combined 2:54 even though his background is in wrestling he loves to throw hands.

Nakamura takes on Fernie Garcia who just hasn't been able to put it all together since his time in the UFC. He looked good in his Contender Series fight knocking out his opponent but hasn't been able to get back to that form and if he doesn't get back there he is in for a long night against Nakamura. Nakamura has the skills to beat Garcia anywhere this fight takes place but he can't be overconfident as we've seen in Garcia's past fights he still packs a punch.

Why Fernie Garcia Will Win

Fernie Garcia punched his ticket to the big show with an emphatic knockout over Joshua Weems on the Contender Series. He unfortunately hasn't had the same success in his first two fights inside the octagon, however. It was his takedown defense that was ultimately his big downfall in both of those losses as he was taken down five times total while giving up over nine minutes of control time.

Nakamura may give him the striking match that he wants since he has fallen in love with his striking even though he is a high-level wrestler. With that said, if things do get a bit dicey on the feet he will revert to his bread and butter. So, it will be up to Garcia to make him pay while the fight remains on the feet. If he was able to land hard strikes early and often on Nakamura before he decides to shoot he could cause a monumental upset against one of the UFC's biggest prospects.

Final Rinya Nakamura-Fernie Garcia Prediction & Pick

This should be a banger for however long it lasts. Nakamura already has taken the world by storm with his 33-second knockout of Toshiomi Kazama, who's also on this card making his debut. It's not every day that you someone who's a championship-caliber wrestler that has the power that Nakamura possesses as he scored four knockdowns and two knockouts in just his last two fights that didn't even surpass three minutes combined.

Garcia has some tough-sledding ahead of him taking on the ultra prospect Rinya Nakamura. He has a puncher's chance as we've seen his power on full display but even he hasn't faced the kind of power that Nakamura possesses. Garcia will need to do his best to avoid the big power shots of Nakamura all while returning fire much like he did against Joshua Weems. The drawback about Garcia being the aggressor, the takedowns will be there for Nakamura who's by far the most decorated wrestler Garcia has faced in his career. Ultimately, Garcia will look to pressure early in hopes of landing a big shot but he will be met with a big right hand that will floor him, and then Nakamura pounces on him for the first-round finish.

Final Rinya Nakamura-Fernie Garcia Prediction & Pick: Rinya Nakamura (-900); Rinya Nakamura to Win in Round 1 (-125)