We are finally here to bring you our predictions and picks for UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. Korean Zombie. The Prelims open up with an exciting matchup in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division as South Korea's SeungWoo Choi will face off against Holland's Jarno Errens. The action starts at 5:00 a.m. ET on ESPN+! Check out our UFC odds series for our Choi-Errens prediction and pick.

SeungWoo Choi (10-6) has gone 3-5 since joining the UFC in 2019. He burst onto the scene as an undeveloped, yet very exciting striking prospect. He's had a rough stretch recently and has lost his last three fights coming into this bout. He was finished in two of those bouts so he's hoping to dial back his aggression and approach this fight with a new game plan. Choi stands 6'0″ with a 74.5-inch reach.

Jarno Errens (13-4-1) will be making his second UFC walk and remains in search of his first UFC win. He debuted against William Gomis last year and has been relatively inactive since then. Nevertheless, he was able to see a decision in his first fight and will be hungry to get his first win against a home-favored prospect. Errens stands 5'11” with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Singapore Odds: SeungWoo Choi-Jarno Errens Odds

SeungWoo Choi: -176

Jarno Errens: +142

How to Watch SeungWoo Choi vs. Jarno Errens

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 5:00 a.m. ET/ 2:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why SeungWoo Choi Will Win

SeungWoo Choi comes in with a very solid striking game and an exciting style of fighting. He's lost his footing over the last three fights, however, and hasn't looked like the best version of himself. It's clear that Choi is hungry to get back into the win column, but he's been too eager during his fights in trying to do so. He tends to rush in recklessly and doesn't keep his hands up in the pocket. He was clocked with a counter-right in his last fight and he'll need to find a new approach if he wants the win here.

Fighting in front of the Asian fans will certainly give Choi a boost here, so long as he doesn't let the moment get to his head. He should look to be patient as his opponent is a seasoned Muay Thai kickboxer. Choi hasn't done much work on the ground in his past fights, so he could benefit from engaging in the clinch and looking for damage there. His chin has been compromised over the last three fights so it'll be crucial for him to improve his defense and stay patient through Errens' combinations.

Why Jarno Errens Will Win

Jarno Errens lost his debut to a more skilled striker in William Gomis, but he'll be much closer in skill to his opponent in Choi. Errens is a veteran in Muay Thai kickboxing and comes from a long lineage of Dutch kickboxing greats. His family is also involved in martial arts and Errens was brought up with a Judo background as well. He's got a ton of skills in his toolbox and he'll be eager to show them off against his toughest opponent to date.

His background in Judo could be a differentiating factor in this fight. Choi tends to rush in with combinations and gets lost in the flurries at times. If Errens can find a body lock through the clinch and force Choi to the ground, he will certainly have an advantage down there with his grappling. Five of his wins have come by submission and he should look to get the fight to the ground immediately. He'll have to work hard for it against Choi's 66% takedown defense, but it could be the path of least resistance if he wants the win.

Final SeungWoo Choi-Jarno Errens Prediction & Pick

SeungWoo Choi has been on a serious skid and he'll be fighting with his back against the wall in this fight. He's clearly the better striker on paper, but he's been inconsistent with his performances and throws caution to the wind when fighting. He'll only be able to get this win if he's able to dial it back and listen to the instructions from his corner. Otherwise, Errens will capitalize on one of his mistakes and get this fight to the mat. If that happens, Errens has a massive advantage in finding a submission and ending this one early.

This fight will be extremely close, but ultimately the distance control of SeungWoo Choi will be the difference here. Errens has terrible takedown defense and Choi could easily flip control on the ground if he works for it. With his back against the wall, let's take Choi with the prediction.

Final SeungWoo Choi-Jarno Errens Prediction & Pick: SeungWoo Choi (-176)